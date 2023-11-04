Voice of the People: Lawmakers should protect small business

Halloween is best known as a time for ghosts and ghouls and spooky pranks. But in reality, the ability to forge connections with the spiritual world is a very real skill, one that brings hope and healing to families every day.

After a spiritual medium helped me connect with my late father, I started Laura Marie Spiritual Medium as a way to bring spiritual healing to others. At the time, my “side hustle” couldn’t support a brick-and-mortar location or impressive marketing campaigns. But thanks to technology, I was able to launch and grow my business online.

Fast forward six years and a global pandemic, and my business has grown exponentially. I lead

virtual readings and classes via Zoom and use Facebook to connect with new clients across the country. I’m a business owner because of these platforms.

That’s the power of American innovation. And it’s worth protecting.

Lawmakers in Congress are considering legislation that would stifle innovation in America’s leading technology companies. Policies that disincentivize innovation threaten to upend the way today’s small businesses operate. Owners like me turn to technology to support research, payroll, advertising, community-building and so much more.

Thoughtful policies that simultaneously support American innovation and American small businesses are possible. I hope our policymakers prioritize legislation that preserves and protects small businesses and the way we operate in this digital economy.

<strong>Laura Goodale-Platt</strong>

Manteno