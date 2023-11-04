Voice of the People: An engineer’s open letter on the veto of Illinois SB76

My name is Molly Ulrich, I am writing this letter regarding Gov. Pritzker’s veto of SB76, legislation aimed at ending the current moratorium on new nuclear construction. As an engineer, proud Illinois citizen and environmentalist, I find the governor’s decision to veto this bill deeply concerning, particularly since SB76 passed both chambers of the General Assembly with bipartisan support.

This legislation — championed by many, including my local State Sen. Patrick Joyce — would have lifted the state’s ban on building advanced nuclear devices, including small modular reactors (SMRs) and other types of modern reactor designs. Illinois has banned new nuclear construction since 1987, but since then, nuclear designs have progressed immensely compared to technologies of this time. The smaller-sized modular designs make cost-effective, grid scale deployment much more achievable than larger, high-capital projects that the nuclear industry has historically been beholden to undertake, and newer reactor designs that include passive safety systems greatly enhance the safety of nuclear power.

Currently, Illinois generates more electricity from nuclear energy than any other state. In 2022 alone, the state’s six nuclear power plants produced a whopping 52% of the state’s electricity net generation. We also currently export about one-fifth of the power we generate to other states. This is a legacy to be proud of, as nuclear energy is an essential tool for displacing vast amounts of pollution from fossil energy sources that have historically provided the “baseload” supply for our energy needs.

Nuclear energy also pairs perfectly with renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, to create a reliable and clean energy system. It provides carbon-free, around-the-clock power to fill in for times when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Nuclear also complements renewables because it generates more power with less land — 31 times less than solar facilities and 173 times less than wind farms. Those sources of power are far less energy-dense than nuclear, which leads me to question their ability to rapidly displace our dirtiest, fossil-fueled power stations that are still providing the majority of the power in our state.

The reality of the situation before us requires us to act swiftly in reducing greenhouse gas emissions — not just as a state, not just as a country, but globally as a species. There is still time to act, and hopefully avoid the worst fates predicted by using <em>any</em> tools at our disposal to decarbonize our energy systems. I thank Senator Joyce and the General Assembly for passing this bill, and urge both the House and the Senate to override the Governor’s veto this fall so Illinois is not kept on the sidelines in our fight against climate change, and we may hope for a better and brighter future.

<strong>Molly Ulrich</strong>

Kankakee