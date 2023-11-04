JACKSON: Is our workforce prepared for what's coming

There is a generation plus of Kankakeeans who were not alive when our economic metropolitan area was named “The Worst Place to Live” in all North America. It was 24 years ago this month when the publication, Places Rated Almanac, compiled a plethora of subjective factors, and ranked Kankakee 354 out of 354 of the best places to live in the United States and Canada.

For the professional football minded, that is comparable to being named “Mr. Irrelevant” for being selected last in the NFL draft. We were the laughingstock of the national media. We even got a couple tokens of humility from a celebrity. A few weeks later, the laughter stopped and the media and comedians all went away. And we went to work.

I am not sure if the publication still exists. I wasted all of seven minutes trying find the latest edition to see where we stood. Although there are several geographical rating publications, none had place values below 150. I know it would be impossible for us to still be ranked 354.

A lot has happened since 1999. Good and bad. One of the primary ratings factors used by all ratings systems is economic development. If we choose to, we can see infrastructure improvements, jobs procurement and real estate values trending upward. We can also see that crime and educational competency are still a concern. Still, thanks to the efforts of many all over the region, things are finally turning around.

Having grown up during our area’s heyday and seen its two-generational decline, I am unashamedly optimistic about the progress and potential. The 40-year rebuild is nearing fruition. There is also a cautious side of me that begets the question, are we prepared for what’s coming? Will we have the intellectual and physical human resources to sustain any potential prosperity? Will we have a competent, competitive workforce?

The objective of procuring economic development that would keep many of our best and brightest from having to leave home to find and build a future is materializing. The recent announcement of 2,000 new, sustainable wage jobs coming in the very near future makes me wonder. Who is going to fill those positions?

Are we preparing today’s students who may not be pursuing college degrees to capitalize on career opportunities at home? Are they being taught basic, specific job skills as well as the soft skills necessary to be hired? Basically, will they be able to read, write, do simple math at grade level, meet all job requirements and show up on time every day?

Too often we hear of “disproportionately affected” demographics. What are the plans to prepare individuals from these groups to be job ready and employable? The time is now. It will be too late to complain about disproportionate representation once the door of the proverbial employment ark is closed.

A fair share of the economic impact will be determined by preparation. It can’t and shouldn’t be dispensed by quota. It will be a grave disservice to our youth if they have not been given every job readiness resource available to at least make them competitive.

It would be an understatement to say how much I am looking forward to the day when Kankakee is reminiscent of the “good old days” when you didn’t have to pull up your roots to grow … to a time when a resident or student could look forward to finding employment without relocating.

More than anything, it would be the pinnacle of our comeback if a gazebo manufacturer relocated here, and we could have locals building gazebos to ship to other communities as a token of hope and not ridicule.