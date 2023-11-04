Homeless issue must be group effort

Kankakee County is making strides in solving its homeless issue, albeit at times it appears to be one step up and two steps back. Homelessness isn’t magically going to disappear because communities put their effort toward commercial development. There are several dedicated agencies and individuals who are tackling the problem head-on. We commend them all.

Yet, we believe it has to be a group effort. Right now, it’s a few doing the work for many. Kankakee County has four communities with a population of more than 10,000, but only two — Kankakee and Manteno — have representatives on the Homeless Task Force. How can one-half do the work for the entire county? That has to change.

The Homeless Task Force was created from the Homeless Summit that was held in May. Those at the meeting were asked to join the Task Force. Immediately jumping on board were Catholic Charities, the Kankakee County Health Department, the city of Kankakee, Manteno, the Salvation Army and other individuals who work in community outreach in Kankakee. No one from Bourbonnais or Bradley has stepped up to be a part of the solution. All were invited to the summit.

Clearly, homelessness is not just a Kankakee problem, but it somehow is falling in its lap for the most part. Nobody wants a homeless shelter in their backyard, but that mentality is self-defeating. Illinois communities like Champaign and Rockford have successfully addressed and taken care of their homeless population. Are the leaders of those communities smarter than leaders in Kankakee County?

That remains to be seen. Where greater Kankakee goes from here to permanently help the homeless will be the true measuring stick.

John Bevis, Kankakee County health administrator, said we have to change the stigma of homelessness. That is the biggest hurdle — educating the public.

“Individuals that are hard on their luck are not causing trouble,” he said. “They can’t or don’t know how to ask for help. But is that help even available? And that’s what this Task Force was sort of born of that summit to help begin that.”

It’s ironic that some community officials are championing commercial-retail development, while making decisions in the past that might directly lead to homelessness.

There are more than 600 video gaming machines in Kankakee County. Bradley will soon have two marijuana dispensaries, and one will open in Kankakee in the next few weeks.

We get it, legalized gambling and marijuana sales generate large sums of tax revenue. Here’s a thought, why not earmark some of those tax dollars to help the less fortunate?

It’s been proven that when the homeless are provided with services and a roof over their heads, they can get back on their feet and become productive members of society.

The stigma of the homeless won’t change until community leaders make it happen. We can only ask, what do you want your legacy to be?