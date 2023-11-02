GUEST VIEWPOINT: General Assembly should help kids succeed

The General Assembly has an opportunity to help poor kids from our state to get out of poverty, an opportunity for a better education, and a chance to change their lives.

Here’s the kicker: It doesn’t cost taxpayers a single penny.

Here’s the even bigger kicker: It’s incredibly controversial.

The fight involves the “Invest in Kids” scholarship program, which would expire at the end of the year without legislative action. Teachers unions are flexing their political muscle with Democratic lawmakers in an attempt to kill the program. Meanwhile, conservatives and the business community like the tax break that comes along with donations into the scholarship program and want to help their bottom line.

What’s being forgotten in the debate? It’s helping kids.

Invest in Kids currently assists around 9,500 low-income kids, mostly Black and Latino kids from Cook County, an opportunity. It’s an opportunity to get out of a failing school. It’s an opportunity to go to college. Sometimes, it’s an opportunity to make a life.

Opponents of the program, either teachers unions or politicians espousing their talking points, say Invest in Kids is taking money away from public education.

That simply isn’t true.

Invest in Kids isn’t a government-paid voucher. Donors to a non-profit get a tax break and the donations are given out as scholarships.

Those tax credits take about $75 million from the state till (if you believe the money belonged to the state in the first place, which is certainly debatable.)

Think of that $75 million in the context of a state budget of $50 billion.

The state is scheduled to spend some $3.7 billion on K-12 education this fiscal year, an increase of more than a billion dollars since 2017. So $75 million is a drop in the bucket.

Public schools aren’t failing because of Invest in Kids. Public schools aren’t failing because they don’t get enough money.

Democrats love to talk about laws to “save just one life” or prevent “just one death.” Maybe they should talk about how we can help “just one kid” make something of themself.

Unfortunately, Republicans haven’t made this easy on themselves.

State Rep. Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar, D-Chicago, has introduced a compromise to the program that reduces the taxable benefit for donors and the overall size of the program. Not great, but OK.

In their infinite wisdom, the seven far-right wingnuts in the House Freedom Caucus have said they would vote against anything that reduced the size and scope of the program. Apparently, compromise is a four-letter word to them.

If those seven votes of right-wing Republicans hold to their guns, it could cost the program in its entirety.

House Speaker Chris Welch, who himself sends his kids to private schools, could look for cover and put just enough Democrat votes on the Guerrero-Cuellar bill (oh yes, they can do that) to need all 40 Republicans to pass the extension.

Without those seven, the extension fails, and Democrats get to blame Republicans.

Good job, good effort, GOP.

It’s a potentially reckless, obnoxious game of political chicken.

Unfortunately, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has taken a back seat in the entire process, washing his hands of the issue and punting to the legislature. He’s even had to deal with attacks from teachers unions comparing him to Republican governors Greg Abbott, of Texas, and Ron DeSantis, of Florida, for saying he’ll sign what the General Assembly passes.

Now would be a good time for Governor Pritzker to show leadership. Helping kids get out of peril is too important to be on the sidelines for.

Make the politics stop, Governor. Get it done.

Help these kids.