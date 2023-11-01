JOYCE: Finding middle ground key to making progress for 40th Senate District

Compromise seems like a dirty word in the ugly partisan politics that dominates these days. But for me, it’s about keeping a promise to my constituents to find solutions and bring people together.

I spoke earlier this month in Chicago at an event bringing together legislators and advocates on sustainable fuels. As our economy changes, how we produce and use electricity and other energy sources is changing with it. Everyone is affected: From our farm fields to our local businesses, to how much we pay to keep the lights on at home and fill up our vehicles.

I emphasized to this group the need to find the common ground, just as we did on two significant pieces of legislation each of the last two years that create more opportunities for biodiesel and ethanol. I was proud to step up for farmers whose soybeans and corn can help fuel our economy for generations to come.

But these initiatives did not come without controversy and opposition, including from groups representing fuel consumers. It wasn’t right for us to ignore these concerns. So we brought everyone together and engaged in months of conversations, ultimately passing legislation that lifted the opposition — and more importantly, set up a process that I will continue to push for to embrace compromise, finding that important middle ground.

We saluted our farmers Oct. 12 on National Farmer’s Day. At this busy time of the harvest season, I know personally the challenges farmers face and greatly appreciate their tireless approach to ensuring we have a bright future in Illinois as a worldwide leader in agriculture production. I will continue to lead efforts in Springfield to bring people together to support our farmers and their operations.

I enjoyed a tour in early October of the construction progress on the new middle school in Manhattan. Our House Bill 4688 gave local school officials the ability to ask voters for the $85 million in new bonding authorization to make the school a reality, and voters responded with a strong majority favoring the project. It’s an exciting time for the future of education in this growing community.

We know the challenges in our communities with our mental health. I joined with my local colleagues in the Legislature for a successful mental health resource fair in Richton Park, where we provided local resources and created good discussions about how best to meet these needs in our area. Thank you to South Suburban NAMI for joining us to help make these connections.

Three local areas — Chicago Heights, Park Forest, and Kankakee County — are receiving a combined total of nearly $2 million to help turn old, dilapidated buildings into revitalized neighborhoods and affordable housing, through the state’s Strong Communities Program.

As you read this, we are in the middle of our fall veto session in Springfield considering a variety of measures that we dealt with earlier this year. You can follow the action as we work to find common ground at the General Assembly’s website: //ilga.gov/.

I urge you to contact me anytime I can help: 708-756-0882, or at senatorpatrickjoyce.com/. I will continue to share the latest news on my website and on my Facebook page: facebook.com/senPatrickjoyce40/.