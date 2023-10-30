Let’s do all the things to fix the housing crisis except the ones that work.

That seems to be the mantra of some big blue cities across America, even as more enlightened officials and housing advocates push for real reform.

Across the country, demand for affordable housing continues to exceed supply. The solution, then, should be clear: increase supply, by making it easier to build.

Some of the reasons it’s hard to build are complex. Interest rates have surged, which raises the costs of both buying homes and building new ones. Labor shortages in construction-related trades remain dire, and intermittent supply-chain issues persist.

Those problems will be difficult to resolve. But a more basic one should (theoretically) not be so challenging: local zoning rules and regulatory environments that obstruct development, including in many places that claim to care most about residents burdened with unaffordable housing costs.

New York City is on track to complete only 11,300 new residential units this year, according to a report released Wednesday by the New York Building Congress, a trade group. That’s roughly half the number completed last year, which were already too few. In a city of 8.3 million, where rents are stratospheric, it’s positively pitiful.

The pipeline for future projects looks equally bare. In July, for instance, zero permits were issued for any new residential buildings in Manhattan, owing to a combination of expiring tax incentives and decades of accrued red tape.

Then there’s San Francisco, the poster child of convoluted zoning rules and misused environmental regulations, where even a parking lot can’t easily be converted into new housing.

Back in January, the city had garnered YIMBYist praise for issuing its plan for more residential development, as required by state law. Astonishingly, this plan included a road map for the creation of 82,000 additional units over the next eight years.

But the proof is in the pudding. In reality, the city has approved just 188 new housing units so far this year, according to data available through August. That’s fewer than one new unit per day, and far slower than the pace needed to meet the goal.

This week, rather than clearing red tape and ramping up permit issuance, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a new “empty homes” tax law. The law, which goes into effect in January and was backed by voters, would levy additional taxes on select units that are vacant at least roughly half the year.

At best, this is likely to have little effect on the housing market at all and is a distraction from real remedies needed to increase supply. At worst, it might slow new development even further, as it could (for example) increase costs for brand-new buildings that have not yet filled all their units, or whose owners are stuck in the glacially paced permit approval process for renovations.

The city has already levied a similar tax upon commercial vacancies, ostensibly to help small businesses. It went into effect last year and so far has raised negligible revenue with no discernible success in filling vacant storefronts.

To their credit, some public officials are working toward the central objective. San Francisco’s local dysfunction notwithstanding, this month California enacted more than 50 bills intended to address the state’s housing crunch, in addition to several other blockbuster reforms signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in recent years. One of the new laws, for instance, would streamline the process for developing housing on land owned by religious institutions. Another would require local governments that don’t meet state housing planning goals to streamline affordable-housing projects.

Whether the state ultimately holds obstructionist local jurisdictions accountable is another matter, of course.

Meanwhile in New York, Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, put forward some decent proposals in his “City of Yes” plan last month, including allowing for taller residential buildings and legalizing the conversion of more commercial space into housing. Some of the reforms are so obvious, it’s hard to understand why they haven’t happened already, such as getting rid of parking minimums for new buildings. (Can you believe this still exists in a city where less than half of residents own cars?)

Now, alas, the mayor’s proposals must go through a year-long review process, which requires advisory votes from community boards and all five borough presidents and ultimately concludes with a binding vote from the City Council. In a city whose every election features candidates vying to out-NIMBY one another, and where even modest, block-level tinkering results in fierce backlash, it is hard to be optimistic about a plan advertised as touching “every neighborhood.” Plus, at the state level, progressive politicians appear more fixated on capping rent increases, which misdiagnoses why rents are high to begin with.

Again, the problem is that we need more homes. Now, we just need to figure out how to get them built.