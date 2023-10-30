GLENNON: Why the ‘doom loop’ in office vacancies is everybody’s problem

If you don’t live in a big city, maybe you haven’t heard of the “doom loop. It’s what the growing crisis caused by empty office buildings is being called. Get used to hearing it, and don’t think it matters only in big cities: Secondary effects will impact people everywhere.

“Doom loop” describes the downward spiral of downtowns sparked as big office buildings lose tenants, which has been happening rapidly. The buildings’ assessed values drop so they pay less property tax, pushing the tax load to homeowners or other taxpayers and reducing city services. That pushes more people out, further reducing occupancy.

That’s just the start. Restaurants shutter, transit agencies go bankrupt and other taxpayers suffer, pushing bigger burdens on statewide and federal taxpayers. That means you, wherever you are.

It gets worse. Vacancies are driving down office valuations so harshly that they can’t repay their loans, and that means trouble for lenders, particularly regional banks that made many of those loans. They are now widely reported to be at serious risk thanks to defaulting office loans.

It’s happening at a particularly bad time because interest rates have zoomed up by a multiple of five over the last three years. Over $1.5 trillion of commercial loans are up for refinancing in the next three years. If you are trying to refinance a mortgage today, that’s tough to swallow.

That all adds up to what some financial experts fear will be a systemic problem for the banking system, which would also be a problem for everybody.

Roughly half of the office space in America’s big cities that was occupied on any given day before the pandemic is now empty. The occupancy rate has been stuck at that 50% level since about the first of the year. Chicago is a touch better at 53%, and San Francisco is worst among big cities at 43%.

Much of that empty space is still under lease, but as those leases come up for renewal over the next few years, the tenants will cut back. That means a drip-drip-drip of bigger problems each year.

Crime in inner cities is one initial cause of workers fleeing cities. That could be fixed — theoretically, at least.

But the other big cause is the work-from-home trend. That’s a particularly formidable problem because there’s no solution at hand and nobody to blame. You can’t pin it on whichever political party you don’t like.

Maybe office owners will luck out and the work-from-home trend will fade. For whatever reason, that has been the case in much of the world beyond America, with some regions even exceeding their pre-COVID occupancy levels. Perhaps some office space can be converted to residential use, but that prospect offers little hope.

Offices are typically in areas with little or no green space, schools, retail stores and other things that make for a residential area. And the most troubled office buildings are typically older ones where the plumbing and other structural issues make conversion unfeasible.

I wish I had more hope to offer on how this will work out, but the fact is that American cities face a transformational challenge with no clear ending. It’s a problem we will simply have to deal with as it unfolds.

<em><strong>Mark Glennon</strong> is founder of Wirepoints, an independent research and commentary nonprofit organization. He's a regular contributor to the Daily Journal.</em>