Voice of the People:

It has been said before, and now I say it again. This country has been sabotaged by the Washington and state government establishments. This is a referral to the criminal action taken by this government concerning the disaster at the Southern border, a total collapse of the rule of law.

Five million plus illegals have entered this country. This is a crime that these governments have perpetrated upon the citizens of the United States and the citizens of Illinois. We are now in the state of Illinois spending millions of state of Illinois taxpayers as well as billions more of federal taxpayers on the influx of illegal immigrants that have flooded this country. Pray tell, who and why in these governments both state and federal do they feel that it is necessary to expend enormous taxpayer funds to feed, clothe, medicate, house and provide daily necessary goods, this is insane and a crime of enormous proportions that is now on the backs of the taxpayers. The failure of the elected officials in the true duty of their office, is that to protect the Citizens of this State and Country. This is not happening.

We as citizens, taxpayers and residents of this Country and State are now providing all the above mentioned services free and clear to any and all that enter this Country illegally. This is a crime of gigantic proportions that has been foisted upon every Citizen by the inept and corrupt Federal and State and local governments. While our state and federal infrastructures are crumbling, the taxpayer dollars are being spent in a inappropriate area. The present government officials need to be held accountable now.

<strong>Ron Hartman</strong>

St. Anne