MAREK: What is NIL?

Those who care, intercollegiate athletics have transformed from the college sideshow to a booming industry. College football coaches are receiving staggering amounts for their profession. Teams are bailing from one conference to another, while athletes change schools without penalty. And what is it all about? <em>Money</em>.

Where do we start? The idea that student athletes should be allowed to sell their fame in addition to a free education has been boiling for years. Finally, the right to market themselves while still “amateurs” has arrived. NIL is the right of these athletes to sell their name, image and likeness.

Is that bad? An art student can sell her work. A music student can sell his recordings or play for money in a band. So why could not another student in sports sell the right to be in a commercial or even sell his autograph as so many professional sports people do?

Apparently, the priority of amateurism has faded away. Being a particular university sports star might lead to larger rewards with NIL. The creation of NIL has become a recruiting advantage for some more prestigious schools. NIL deals are now allowed in every state, and an NCAA rule banning such recruiting efforts has fallen to the wayside.

The U.S. Supreme Court voted 9-0 last year to allow universities to pay athletes up to $5,980 per year for “academic achievement,” whatever that means. The case of NCAA v. Alston not only allowed the direct payment, but it also permitted the hiring of an athlete by the university as an employee. Even more unbelievable is that money paid to these students can come from outside businesses or school boosters as well as the university itself.

Another huge change was the NCAA “Transfer Portal” allowing the student athlete to disconnect himself or herself from a four-year scholarship to seek a better deal somewhere else. The old rule was that such a transfer resulted in a year as a “redshirt” meaning a year of ineligibility. So, a quarterback given a scholarship with the hopes of running a program for four years (and the school’s coaches passing on other potential candidates) can be gone in an instant. No penalty for that decision.

Then along came another change. The Pac-12 lost both UCLA and USC. Now, it has just been announced that Washington University and Oregon University will leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten as well. As of 2024 these four prestigious teams will enter the Big Ten which already has more than 10 schools. I read that the Pac-12 income was only 60% of that of the Big Ten. With no team from Los Angeles, it will probably fall further.

Late last week, Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell pointed out the fact that Washington leaving the Pac-12 and leaving arch rival, Washington State, behind will likely cost Washington State some $30 million in revenue as they are the odd man out. She does not oppose NIL but seeks the government entering the picture where the NCAA has failed. Really? We need more government interference? Even if the NCAA cannot regulate this mess, why believe that federal legislation will do better?

My son was a Stanford athlete in the 1990s. He got a scholarship for his athletics but limited to tuition, which is no small amount, but nothing compared to what the school reaps and the coaches earn from sports. But Stanford, despite its excellent academic standing, surely wants the athletic income that often comes from successful sports programs.

Stanford and other remaining Pac-12 schools are negotiating with other conferences, one being the AAC. By the way, that first A stands for Atlantic. Now, if that occurs, the travel these athletes will have to make is staggering. Close to half their games will mean flying from coast to coast, as will the east coast teams. Think of what that does to the student part of the student-athlete.

Now consider what are now called the Alston payments, as a result of the Supreme Court Case, and that this could run a school as high as $5 million annually. Oregon has already started paying out more than $2.6 million to 521 athletes in 2021-22.

Anyone with a student athlete knows the meaning of Division 1. This is the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. It becomes clear that not all present Division 1 university programs can afford this type of athlete payment. What happens then? One way is to set up a second Division for schools who choose not to follow the new way, leaving the D-1 schools to themselves.

Schools want the reputation of having great sports programs. Alumni return and spend money. TV stations pay to televise games. Reputations do depend on quality athletics as they do for the professional teams. You come when they win.

All this may have come as a result of the NCAA’s greed with little thought on the fact that what they are doing is the ruination of amateur athletics. NIL is here until someone in the mix calls a halt. I read that 90 of Stanford’s 800 student athletes have made NIL deals since July of 2021.

Of course, the money goes to football and basketball athletes the most, so one should discourage one’s children from swimming, field hockey, track and field, and those less cherished adventures. I kid. Let your kid choose what makes him or her happy. Most of the student athletes may get some money for three or four years, but 95% will be done with a career in sports after that. Time will tell whether this was a good decision, but remember, money most often rules.