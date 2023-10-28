JACKSON: Missing homecoming is not a tragedy

The governing body of the city of Kankakee was asked if the city wanted to be known as a place that jailed an 18-year-old over a ticket he received when he was a kid. I don’t know how the city answered. I am not a city representative, but as a law-abiding resident, I would respond with a resounding, “<em>Yes</em>,” preceded by a capital “H.”

I want Kankakee to be known as a city where no one is above the law, regardless of age, race or pending social engagement. A big sign at each entry point into the city could welcome law-abiding visitors and warn those who may choose to violate the law.

Of all the issues young people are dealing with today, how could a missed homecoming because of an individual’s own irresponsibility warrant an attack on anyone else? The administration, the police the county were all castigated for following the law. Again, for the sole purpose to make an irresponsible individual a victim. A missed homecoming does not make one a casualty. Police officers doing what they were hired to do does not make them a villain.

I understand that some parents will go to extremes to support their children. Even when they know their child is in the wrong. But, the absurdity to even mention this in same breath of Emmett Till is outright shameful. Till was a victim. He lost his life. The insanity has to stop.

A simple traffic stop and subsequent arrest for an outstanding warrant was the reason the young man missed a milestone event. The failure to adhere to a stop sign was on the kid. The failure to show up for a court appearance was on the kid. The operating of an illegal vehicle on city streets was on the kid. All preventable. And correctable.

Yet, he has garnered the support of school officials, a national youth advocate and parents to blame others. He missed a party. He did not miss a first quarter final exam.

Where were his justice seekers when he missed his court appearance? Why did they not march him to court to deal with his youthful indiscretion as steadfast as they marched into the city council? Why were lessons on responsibility less important than his right to attend a school social function? Again, there is no victim. Just a blatant misguided attempt by adults to turn a simple matter into a race issue.

The kid missed homecoming, not a life-altering event. He missed court, too. Certainly, based on the outrage and outpouring of support he received for being put through a legal process, we can expect his vocal advocates to make sure he doesn’t miss his next court date. And we can expect them to teach him how to rectify his errors instead of ignoring them or deflecting them onto others.

It is way past time to stop teaching kids how to play the race card and how to be professional victims. Even if he is no longer a student, he can always go to homecoming next year or the year after.

What this incident demonstrated is the consistent professionalism of our police department. Not just Kankakee, but law enforcement throughout our entire region. Over the past two decades, stories of police misconduct in big and small communities have become daily headlines. Those stories have missed us. That is not by happenstance. We are the beneficiaries of the commitment to good, effective, community policing.

Congratulations to Kankakee Police for handling this incident in the manner that is expected. And a bigger kudos to the officers who caught this kid two years ago operating an illegal motor vehicle on city streets.

And, to the national organization that sent a race-baiting youth advocate to Kankakee because a kid missed a party, please do what you do when a Kankakee youth is murdered, don’t come down here.