Voice of the People: The history of Illinois and Kankakee County is essential

In light of current world events it is evident that there is a need in our country for effectual education in civil governance in the home and family. But this essential education must begin with an understanding of the dangers to be experienced by young, old, employed, unemployed, underemployed, wealthy and impoverished when there is a final removal of the remaining barrier between church and state.

I have always believed it is futile to voice a complaint or concern without having faithfully considered a plausible solution and therefore I propose a reading initiative beginning in my community — Kankakee County — advertised in each issue of the Daily Journal.

In preparing to make this proposal to stimulate civil governance in the home and family of all residents in Kankakee County I have often visited our public library and discovered it is essential for all young people to have a library in their home and family focusing initially on the history of Kankakee County.

The first book on that list is a recommendation to be read in the writings of Abraham Lincoln who many statesmen frequently quote out of context. Each person must become conversant with the “History of Illinois” beginning in Kankakee County.

The book is authored by the eighth governor of Illinois, Thomas Ford, “A History of Illinois.”

<strong>Vira Armstrong</strong>

Kankakee