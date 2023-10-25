Voice of the People: Pope isn't infallible; columnist ignores facts

Mr. Stephen Moore (Pop Francis blames America 1st column from Oct. 11 edition) must have been absent from his Catholic classroom the day papal infallibility was explained. It does not mean, and I repeat, it does not mean that every word the pope speaks, or writes, is infallible.

Papal infallibility is the doctrine the pope, under certain conditions, cannot err when he teaches in matters of faith and morals. The doctrine says nothing about a pope being infallible when he expresses his opinion on the subject of climate change any more than Mr. Moore is infallible when he expresses his opinion that climate change is not the existential threat that confronts the world today.

I am not surprised that Mr. Moore is a climate change denier since both of the organizations to which he belongs, the Heritage Foundation and Freedom Works, are firmly aligned with Donald Trump, also a staunch climate change denier. Mr. Moore is, of course, entitled to his opinion, just as the pope is entitled to his, and though I may not agree with Moore’s opinion, I would defend to the death his right to express it.

I do wonder, however, why Mr. Moore feels his opinion, which goes against both scientific fact on the reality of climate change and the evidence of one’s own eye and ear, needs to be touted in a manner which denigrates the Catholic Church and the pope. Such bigotry is both unnecessary and appalling.

I wish Mr. Moore’s opinion had not been given such prominent space on this paper’s opinion page under the blackest, the largest, the most eye-catching headline possible. I find it insulting to the many Roman Catholics who read the paper.

<strong>John Ohlendorf</strong>

Bourbonnais