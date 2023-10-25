Voice of the People: Animal protection is top priority

The results are in! Kankakee County hailed legislative allies of animal protection in 2023.

Animal protection is a top priority among many Kankakee County voters, and residents expect their elected officials to take pro-animal votes during each legislative session.

We at Humane Society Legislative Fund were thrilled to announce the results of our 2023 Legislative Scorecard —which we use to hold legislators accountable — showcasing four landmark bills passing into law this past session. Illinois now prohibits the unnecessary use of dogs and cats in toxicity testing, public contact with bears and non-human primates, breed-based insurance policies, and predatory practices in pet financing.

These victories received full support from State Sen. Elgie Sims Jr. and State Rep. Nicholas Smith, who each scored 100% on our Scorecard and should be commended. We urge other lawmakers to look to their example, and to lend their support to the lifesaving cause of animal protection.

It says a lot about a candidate the way they perceive animals. We ask our legislators to continue to speak for those that cannot speak for themselves.

<strong>Marc Ayers</strong>

Springfield