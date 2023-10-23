GLENNON: Pritzker Launches presidential bid behind thin facade. ‘Think Big’ or ‘Think Again’?

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced his Think Big America initiative to take his message national on progress his administration has made in Illinois, “right wing extremism” and abortion rights.

His Think Big organization, a 501©(4), will lobby for passage of pro-choice ballot initiatives around the country.

It’s not hard to see what this is really about — his presidential ambitions.

That’s apparent in the material at the top of Think Big’s new website. First, the website says, “Think Big America builds on the progress that Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration and its allies have made in Illinois and takes the fight to right wing extremists all across the country. A sentence on abortion comes next. Then there’s a link to a page labeled “JB Administration’s accomplishments.”

Even the PBS television Chicago affiliate saw what it’s about, beginning it’s story on Think Big with this: “Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker may demure when asked about future presidential ambitions, but the Democrat is raising his profile with a new, national campaign to secure abortion rights.”

It’s actually quite clever, from Pritzker’s perspective. By promoting himself nationally through Think Big, he will still be honoring his public promise not to challenge Joe Biden in the presidential primary. But if Biden drops out, gets pushed out or becomes incapacitated before the November 2024 election, as seems more likely each day, Pritzker’s name will be established nationally.

If Biden drops out before the August Democratic National Convention, the presidential nominee would be chosen by the party’s delegates. If Biden drops out after nomination at the convention but before the election, his replacement would be chosen by the Democratic National Committee — party bigwigs, basically.

The exact rules are a bit more complicated but that’s the general idea. Either way, Think Big will have made Pritzker well-known to the decision makers.

Those decisionmakers will have other reasons to like Pritzker. He’s funding Think Big on his own dime, at least initially, and he has long showered contributions on Democratic candidates and causes, as described in a Wednesday New Yorker column. Most importantly, his net worth is estimated at $3.8 billion, and he doesn’t hesitate to pour money into his own campaigns, having contributed $333 million to his two runs for governor. That’s music to the ears of political kingmakers.

If Biden stays in, there’s also the chance he would look to replace Kamala Harris, who is exceptionally unpopular. Pritzker would surely settle on the vice presidential ticket. Failing that, there’s 2028. Plenty of time for Pritzker, age 58.

It’s no surprise that Pritzker would make abortion rights central to his Think Big pitch since that seems to have been an issue of overriding importance in close, recent elections, favoring Democrats.

His strategy of labeling opponents as “right wing extremists,” however, is questionable. That’s getting pretty tired, but divide and label is how he routinely works, as we wrote just this week. His presidential teaser speech in Florida last year was as divisive and vitriolic as could be.

Still more questionable is whether he can get away with claiming success in Illinois. We’ve published hundreds of articles begging to differ, which we won’t revisit for now.

“Illinois is the most progressive state in the nation and damn proud of it,” Pritzker said.

Will that fly?

Even Illinoisans apparently are starting to wonder. An Emerson poll released just this week put Pritzker’s approval rating at a weak 40.5%, down significantly from earlier polls. And a Lincoln Poll published this week says 60% of Illinoisans don’t want him to run for president.

“Think Big” or “think again”? That’s what Illinoisans apparently are starting to ask.