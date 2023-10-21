Voice of the People: Mayor's Association supports EV battery manufacturer

This is a letter expressing support from the Kankakee County Mayor’s Association regarding the electric vehicle battery manufacturer that will soon be operating in Manteno.

Our organization, consisting of the mayors from the municipalities within the 682 square miles that make up Kankakee County. We believe the economic and overall impact that Gotion will bring to this community, this region, this state, and across the Midwest is immeasurable.

Gotion is expected to create 2,600 highly-paid positions in various fields from chemical, electrical, and mechanical engineering, to warehousing, manufacturing, research and development, human resources, packing and more. These positions mean opportunities for our residents. These positions mean a strong and well-trained workforce. These positions mean family-sustaining careers for our community members.

Gotion anticipates an investment of more than $2 billion in the next several years. This will funnel additional support into the taxing districts across Kankakee County. As the first North American manufacturing operation for Gotion, this site will attract additional investors, clients and partners who will further support the area through investment and additional employment. This is a win for Kankakee County.

I want to encourage our county to embrace the opportunity that this globally-known company offers. Gotion sees the strength of Kankakee County’s workforce. They see the dependability and adaptability of our educational system. They see the Midwest values, the work ethic, the regionalism that is evident in our community.

The Kankakee County Mayor’s Association firmly believes Gotion will provide positive and far-reaching opportunities for Kankakee County for years to come.

<strong>Mark A. Hodge</strong>

President

Kankakee County Mayor’s Association