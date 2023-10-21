Voice of the People: A rebuttal to viewpoint on support for Gotion

In your Oct 14 Guest Viewpoint from Scott Bertrand, of Manteno, I have a rebuttal. He states 40-50% of car sales will be electric by 2030? He also states our country supports and is built on capitalism. He never states that EVs get large taxes breaks from state and federal government to produce and buy the EV. Is the government the capitalist and how many EVs would sell without the tax breaks?

So your tax money is used to <em>bribe</em> you to buy this <em>green scam</em>. What about a 2 billion dollar project that gets 8 billion dollars of your money (<em>bribe</em>) to own property here, this is not capitalism. He then names local companies that have plants in China which is true because of labor and material cost, then why is China coming here? Because of your tax money as a <em>bribe</em>? Also mentioned agriculture exported to China in the billions, should we allow them to buy Illinois farm land?

His next point was safety and he mentioned all the 3-letter agencies that will protect us. Really, how do you spell COVID? Then he said Gotion will feature products manufactured, assembled and distributed here in USA made by local workers. Does he know this for a fact or will all parts come from China or will complete batteries come to Manteno to be labeled with a assembled in Manteno sticker for storage and shipping? Remember Foxconn in Wisconsin?

Next is they want to open in June 2024? Is this possible with all the hiring and permits needed? My final comment. Does any American company in China own property? China has no technology of its own, everything is American company tech. Remember when the Manteno mayor said he was taking Manteno out of consideration for the plant? Did state and federal government force Manteno to accept this deal and shut up?

I live in Momence so why do I care? Well I am in the country with a well, septic, propane, and we climb a telephone pole to make a call. My well water is not just under my feet, it could come from Manteno. My air comes from all directions and I do not want my family or any other families in local towns to have a chance of harm.

I do not blame the mayor since he first stopped the deal, but what did the state say to change his mind? All we want is true facts to answer our concerns, not state and federal mafia talking points to put the squeeze on little Manteno.

<strong>Bill Owens</strong>

Momence