MAREK: Sometimes things collide

Of course, we have been hearing so much about Israel and Hamas. That made it so ironic that I learned of a presentation on Auschwitz at Hope College in Holland, Mich. This was my first visit to a new group of retirees called HASP, Hope Academic of Senior Professionals. The speaker was to be a survivor of that death camp. After all I had learned in writing my book with Wally Pieszka, I was determined to be there.

In 1944, as a 6-year-old, Tova Friedman was sent to Auschwitz with her mother. Her father was sent to Dachau at the same time They were Jewish. Why not together? Only the Nazis knew that answer. This woman, born in 1938, travels the world telling her story, and what a story.

I had been to Auschwitz in 2016 as a part of writing my book. I remember the sadness we experienced as we walked through the camp. Wally had given me some things to look for, but what we saw almost 75 years later would break the heart of anyone with any compassion.

As Tova told her story and made her points about hate and the following of bad leaders, one could not help but see the similarity in the Hamas attacks on Israel. All about religion.

Tova has written a book titled “The Daughter of Auschwitz” and has made a documentary for PBS that is streamed today. But how she told the contents of that book in person struck every heart in the assembly.

Tova was a Jewish girl in a small Polish town comprised almost entirely of Jews. Deportation had not yet struck this village, but that time arrived in the spring of 1944. She and her mother were placed with hundreds of others in train cars with no light, no food and no toilet facilities for three days on their trip to the concentration camp. Upon arrival, they were offloaded, stripped of every piece of clothing, and marched naked from the train into the camp. The Germans told them that animals wear no clothing, and they were mere animals.

As they entered the camp, they were inspected. Those who were old, sick or not physically able, went straight to the crematorium. The others were tattooed and given some clothing. They were then herded into various buildings, but mother and daughter were separated.

This barbaric life went on day after day. Some people were removed from the barracks from time to time and were never heard from again. Others were required to do physical labor. Food was minimal, and the facilities were awful. Not to be too gross, but some 100 people had to use three toilets.

In January 1945, Tova was taken from her building with other children and walked toward the crematorium. They well knew what was coming. But upon reaching the building where poisonous gas showers would terminate life before incineration, the line was stopped and turned around. No one knew why these children had been saved.

Within days, people were being taken out of the various buildings to begin a march on foot out of the camp and out of the entire area. The Russians were coming, and they would liberate the camp Jan. 27, 1945. Apparently, the Germans believed that removing the inmates would erase the existence of such places as Auschwitz. Tova and her mother had not yet been moved.

In fact, after her return from the crematorium, they were united in the same building. Now they were cremating children and weak adults. But Tova was hidden by her mother on a table in a makeshift morgue, under a dead body. She was told not to breathe if she heard someone come in the room. Her mother hid similarly. Those who did not hide or were otherwise captured and unable to make those miles of walking were killed and burned.

Incredibly, both Tova and her mother survived and were liberated a few days later by the Russian troops. Equally surprising, her father survived as well. After being united, they stayed in Poland for a while and later were able to emigrate to the United States. Probably because of her treatment, Tova’s mother succumbed to various illnesses and died within a few years.

As Tova was educated in the eastern United States, being Jewish still caused her pain from schoolmates. But she survived that as well. Later she married and had three children. Her oldest daughter travels with her and has four children of her own.

Things that we do not consider unless told, come at us fiercely when related so frankly by this eloquent speaker. She told of how she has no relatives —anywhere. They were all killed. She has no siblings. Her little town was eliminated since all were Jewish, so she has no childhood friends. With the passing of her mother and father, there are no relatives other than her own children and grandchildren. I had never considered such a situation.

Tova was tattooed with the number 27633 on her arm. She has refused to have it removed even though doctors have told her that it is a rather simple procedure. She keeps it to remind herself of the hate and pain, and she has pledged her life to exposing what took place from 1939 to 1945. She wants everyone to hear her story and to discredit those naysayers who do not believe these camps existed or the purpose.

Tova is 85-years-old. She took the stage with a microphone in her hand with no podium, no notes, no chair, and stood for an hour and a half telling her story. Her devotion to her cause is so clear. She travels everywhere when given the chance to tell that story. And she must because she is one of the few last survivors of Auschwitz.

One could not hold back the moist eyes and often full tears as the audience arose and clapped on and on for this devoted woman. I often dedicate my own book to readers by saying “Lest we forget.” She tells it so much better.