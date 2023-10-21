JACKSON: What effect will trauma have on kids?

Get involved. Get the kids off the street. Provide safe, fun, positive alternatives to at-risk behaviors and environments. That is one way to combat the epidemic rise in random gun violence. We hope.

Shaquille Latimore, a 30-year-old from St. Louis was doing that. The young man volunteered as an assistant football coach for 9- and 10-year-old impressionable and vulnerable kids. If you have ever coached that age group, you can attest that a lot less time is spent teaching particular skills of the sport and more time spent on character building and teamwork.

You are more apt to hear a coach yelling, “No. No. That is not how we handle that situation. Tell me why this won’t be repeated. Shake hands, make amends and let’s get onto the business at hand. Are we clear?” more than any other reason for a stop in play to correct a missed play.

Unfortunately, it has become acceptable for overzealous parents in the stands to disrespect, to disrupt games with disrespectful behavior toward their own child, opposing players, coaches and referees. Nothing is sadder than seeing a young player confused and embarrassed by a loud, obnoxious parent coaching from the stands.

This past week, Latimore was doing what volunteer coaches do. He was encouraging each member to be the best person, best teammate, best citizen, best son when the bad behavior came to him. In what could be considered one of the safest places for young kids to be, the coach was shot in front of his young players at practice.

Not by a lost, ruthless soul who maybe never had the influence of a caring adult and who fell through the cracks. The violence was not committed a common street thug. He was shot multiple times by best ally and support a coach could hope for, the father of one of his players. Why? The father was upset that his son was not in the starting lineup.

All the work, effort, time, sacrifice and encouragement by a volunteer coach, gone. The right environment, the time, the right people, the right lessons, the right purpose all for naught because of one unhinged individual.

Fortunately, the coach survived and will recover. However, there is no way to measure the effect this will have on those kids. How society responds will provide those children the best chance to recover from this trauma.

What can be expected to happen next? The father will be charged with a crime and afforded constitutional rights, including free legal defense if needed.

Under the presumption of innocence, he will get a guaranteed fair trial. If found guilty by a jury of his peers of a violent crime like first-degree assault or armed criminal, what sentence can reasonably be expected? And subsequently appealed.

For the willful, intentional, failed attempt to kill the coach, we cannot expect a sentence of death or even a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Oh, no. It would be considered inhumane to give the criminal a fate to match his irreparable deeds. And if the defendant plays the mental health card, he could receive more and better services than all of his son’s teammates.

For those children who have essentially been given a life sentence of psychological trauma, what can and will be done for them? Long after their athletic careers are over, this life-changing event will remain with them.

Adding insult to their injuries, it is a safe bet that 10 years from now as they enter into adulthood, those young men will remain imprisoned by their memory, while the gunman will be a free man.

Even with our best efforts, we cannot expect to protect every child from the worst of us. But victims should be able to expect reassurance of the promise that there will be appropriate consequences for actions.

Especially victimized children.