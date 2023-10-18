GUEST VIEWPOINT: KCC and Gotion create family-sustaining career pathways for area students

“How will we respond to economic development in our region?” That’s a question I asked of my colleagues at Kankakee Community College a few weeks back. I asked the question in response to the encouraging news that a company called Gotion, which manufactures batteries for electric vehicles, purchased a property within KCC’s district.

As we discussed this rare opportunity, we also recalled our college’s mission as well as our service goals to provide career education and leadership for workforce training. Here at the college, we’re ready to ensure that local citizens have the skills, knowledge and habits of mind to secure the 2,600 high-paying jobs that Gotion will create. This work is our responsibility, and we’ve already started.

Representatives from Gotion have visited KCC a number of times. During the most recent visit, we signed a formal agreement to collaborate on the development and delivery of a comprehensive training program for every Gotion employee. We’re already working out the specific details of the curriculum.

This partnership will be a major project for KCC, and we all should take pride in knowing that an internationally successful advanced manufacturing company like Gotion is impressed so much by KCC’s programs and services that they’ve invested in a facility near the college and trust KCC to deliver a full-scale employee training and education program. I’m confident that KCC will rise to this challenge because we know the powerful impact our success will have on our communities and the people who live in our communities.

Gotion is working to hire local citizens at every level of its business. I know this because they’ve asked me directly to help them find employees who live here. I also know that people in our communities are eager to obtain these jobs. KCC’s enrollment trends prove this. The career and technical programs most closely associated with Gotion’s industry are experiencing incredible growth.

• Manufacturing technology is up 84.9%

• Air conditioning and refrigeration is up 50.7%

• Welding is up 45%

• Electrical engineering technology is up 25.9%

These trends are likely to continue. Just 24 hours after opening registration for spring 2024, many of our electrical engineering technology classes at KCC were already full. Don’t worry; we are rapidly responding to this amazing growth and expanding our schedule to accommodate the demand.

Come see us soon to get started. Advanced manufacturing is alive and well in Kankakee County, and the students we serve are ready to get into this high-tech industry which provides family-sustaining careers.

My experience working in community colleges has taught me that an associate degree or college certificate does more than change a life. It changes a family tree. Access to family-sustaining careers create the conditions for enhanced quality of life for all of us.

That’s KCC’s mission, and we are facing a rare opportunity to show our community how well prepared the college is to achieve that mission. We’ve built the career pathways to great local jobs, those pathways are accessible and affordable. Now, we are strengthening the pathway leading to employment at Gotion. My colleagues and I at the college know how we’ll respond to economic development in our region, and we’re already getting to work to ensure it benefits all of us who live here.

I’m compelled to ask the question more broadly, “How will Kankakee County respond to economic development in our region?”