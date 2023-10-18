ANOTHER VIEW: There’s a familiar vacancy in a troubled state agency

The revolving door keeps on turning.

Marc Smith isn’t the first, and he’s certainly not the last. He’s just the latest.

Most Illinoisans probably have no idea who Smith is, and for good reason. He’s the most recent director of the state’s dysfunctional Department of Children & Family Services to announce he’s leaving.

Smith, long embattled in his difficult job, announced recently that he’s stepping down from his post at the end of the year. His decision follows on the heels of another in a series of agency audits that the Chicago Tribune described as “scathing.”

The audit “cited numerous problems including significant delays in reporting abuse and neglect to local prosecutors, other state agencies and school officials.”

By traditional standards, Smith struck around for a long time — five years. Over the past 20 years, the department has had 15 directors.

It’s easy to see why. Its job is to protect children from abuse and neglect in a state that, too often, finds itself overwhelmed by those serious problems.

Even worse, it’s just one of several state bureaucracies marked by hideous performance failures that led to preventable human misery as well as the loss of millions of dollars in taxpayer money.

In recent months, there have been similar reports of maladministration at the departments of employment security and human services.

State officials, clearly, too often boast about the wonderfulness of what they do when the record shows otherwise.

That was the case with Smith, who bragged that DCFS is the “premier child welfare agency in the country, no doubt.”

That kind of talk is as laughable to the public as it is insulting. It’s also emblematic of the rhetorical deceit employed by public officials who seek to avoid accountability for their shoddy performance.

When Gov. J.B. Pritzker hired Smith in 2019, he bragged about what a great job Smith would do. No doubt, he’ll do the same when he picks Smith’s successor. Be skeptical of these assurances.

There’s too much mediocrity in state government to expect that agencies assigned difficult work will perform at the level that is required.

It is, after all, one thing to hand out driver’s licenses, quite another to protect infants and children living in abusive homes under squalid circumstances.

There’s another aspect of the issue that also is troubling — criticism of DCFS performance is routinely cast in a partisan light.

Republicans criticize DCFS under Pritzker while Democrats did the same when former Gov. Bruce Rauner was in office. The exchanges become the usual political back and forth.

But this is not a partisan issue, and it ought not be treated in that manner.

It may well be that DCFS will never be able to meet the challenges it faces, that a state like Illinois is too big to avoid the intermittent tragedies that have scarred the department’s reputation.

After all, people can be very ugly, as events have demonstrated. But, surely, Illinois can do better in the future than it has in the past.