ANOTHER VIEW: October is Fire Prevention Month

There’s never a shortage of things for Americans to be concerned about.

This is Fire Prevention Month. Fire is something we’ve all dealt with all our lives. We’ve improved awareness and our abilities to reduce potential tragedies.

It’s a good time for reminders about fire safety.

Law requires Illinois residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term, 10-year sealed battery. This would apply to residents that are still using alarms with removable batteries or alarms that are not hardwire. At the very least, change the batteries in your smoke and CO detectors (or install new ones).

Talk to your children and grandchildren about the dangers of playing with matches, lighters and candles. Make sure flammable materials are kept away from furnaces and space heaters; don’t leave candles unattended; update your family fire plans; and make sure your house and renter’s insurance is updated.

A lot of fire safety is common sense:

• Don’t throw a lit cigarette or the contents of an ash tray into mulch or a trash can;

• Don’t smoke when you’re filling a gas can, putting fuel in your car or lawn mower or boat;

• Don’t use gasoline or alcohol as a cleaning agent;

• Don’t smoke and have open flames around hair spray or nail polish;

• Don’t burn candles near flammable materials like bedspreads or curtains, especially if there’s an open window or fan;

• Have your furnace and space heater checked yearly to make sure they work properly.

• Don’t leave food unattended on the stove or in an oven.

• Don’t empty hot barbecue or fireplace ashes into a combustible container, or a container near combustible material.

• Oil-based paint, motor oil, gasoline or other material should be properly disposed.

Just as important as the “don’ts” are the “do’s”:

• Have working fire extinguishers in your kitchen, garage, wood shop and other areas — and know how to use them;

• Have a family plan to escape a house and find each other outside, day or night;

• Have at least two escape routes available from your house (particularly if you have people living in a basement or on an upper floor);

• Make sure young children know how to call 911 (they may be confused by hearing ‘9-eleven’ rather than dialing ‘9-1-1’);

• Know the symptoms of CO poisoning;

• Make sure everyone knows how to stop, drop and roll;

• If you don’t have a working smoke detector or CO detector and need help finding one or installing one, call the Red Cross or contact your local fire department. If you’re unsure about gas lines, call Nicor or your utility company.

Fires are preventable. Make sure you don’t become a victim.