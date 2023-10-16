GLENNON: Pritzker, Johnson inciting the division they claim to oppose

Among America’s current insanities, few are more pernicious than deliberate incitement of division, especially on race. Among officeholders most guilty, two are here in Illinois — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. And they stoke that division even while claiming to oppose it.

Most recently, look where Pritzker placed blame for the guy who stalked and vandalized his home — on a group he routinely describes as white supremacists. “The divisions across the country,” he said when asked about the crime, “are being fomented by the MAGA Republicans,” who he said are “causing people to feel that there’s a hatred that it’s OK to act upon if they disagree with you on an issue. I think these examples are a sign of the times.”

But it just so happens that the man arrested for the crimes is Black. Pritzker had no basis whatsoever for blaming anybody other than the individual, who evidence so far indicates is deranged. The stalking consisted of letters directed to Pritzker that prosecutors said contained mostly “nonsensical” writings about foreign affairs. The assailant also asked to have the Egyptian and Turkish consulates notified of the charges against him and said repeatedly that he was trying “to get home,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Johnson’s most recent came when asked point blank about surveys in Chicago showing overwhelming majority opposition to his sanctuary policies for migrants — opposition that’s most intense among Blacks and Hispanics.

But that opposition is the far right’s fault, Johnson wants you to believe. “We have an alt-right movement not just in this country but around the globe that continues to disrupt Black and brown economies.”

He then went into a comparison about Afro-Columbian discrimination, that he apparently thinks helps explain opposition to him. In truth, white Chicagoans are the only racial group supporting his sanctuary policies, the survey found.

These are not isolated comments by Pritzker and Johnson. They are routine.

In Pritzker’s case, take a look in particular at his presidential teaser speech delivered in Florida last summer. It was seemingly as divisive, hypocritical and dishonest as he could make it.

“We need to start recognizing that we have an epidemic of young men enamored with white nationalism shooting up their communities with assault weapons,” he said in the speech, and “our most pressing security threat is the rise of white domestic extremism.”

All Republicans are simply evil, Pritzker effectively said, because they care nothing about human life in all circumstances. “Give me one example of the Republican party showing up for life in this country,” he said.

Pritzker’s outright falsehoods included some old standbys. He repeated the discredited claim that “Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides” at the Charlottesville white supremacy rally.” He repeated the claim that Trump suggested ingesting bleach to stop COVID. Newsweek and even left-leaning PolitiFact, among many others, have shown that he didn’t. And he repeated the claim that Florida law for schools says ‘”Don’t Say Gay.” Their law says no such thing. It does not say “don’t say gay.”

Yet, after all that, Pritzker said, “The Republican game plan is to divide Democrats and to divide America.”

Johnson is no better, routinely dismissing criticism as racism.

He was ridiculed everywhere from the Chicago Tribune to the Wall Street Journal when critics said his administration was “slow” in making reforms.

“You know, there’s coverage of me being slow, right?” Johnson said. “These are microaggressions, that if you don’t have the lens of those who have lived through these experiences, you would just miss it.”

Johnson “didn’t just play the race card,” the Tribune said, “He pretty much laid out the whole deck.”

There’s a word for this: Projection, which is charging others with exactly the wrong you commit. It’s galling, and part of what’s tearing the country apart.