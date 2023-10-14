MAREK: A Stone that didn’t roll like the rest

It doesn’t matter what your age, we have all heard of the Rolling Stones. An interesting name for sure, but then the “Beatles” had an unusual name as well.

I had followed the Stones most of my earlier years, but really didn’t get to know about the individuals like I did John, Paul, George and Ringo. But this break-out band from England really wasn’t that far behind. And they lasted a lot longer.

The band started in the 1960s with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Bill Wyman and drummer Charlie Watts. We all heard of Mick and Keith, but the others were quite obscure. Soon drugs became part of the pack. Richards and Jagger each did a short stint in jail, but Brian Jones was a lost cause. He left the band and shortly thereafter died of a drug overdose.

The band replaced him with Mick Taylor, and the group seemed to clean up its act continuing to knock down album after album, right into the 21st century. No bad breakups, like so many other groups, although Jagger and Richards had a bit of a row when one of them made a solo recording. But what about their drummer, Charlie Watts? He was not in trouble or outspoken and seemed to be a solid center of the group even during struggling times.

Charlie, it turns out was quite different from the rest of the band. Born in London, he originally went to art school and became a graphic designer. Rock was not his first love as he adored jazz and played in an occasional jazz band. In 1962, friend, Brian Jones, asked him to join a band known as Blues Incorporated, and he became their drummer.

Later, Jones and Watts met Keith Richards and Mick Jagger and the rest is history. He did continue to play with various jazz bands, but rock and roll was his new home.

Watts was quite different from the rest of the group. He was never in legal trouble, and he seemed to be the calming influence during crazy times in the industry.

Watts was never flashy. He did not perform drum solos although he did say that while he liked to listen to them, drum solos were just not for him.

Charlie Watts continued with the Stones into 2020 but died Aug. 21, 2021. The memorials came pouring in from Paul McCartney to Duran Duran. They all saw him as the best.

Upon his death, the world got to see a side of Charlie Watts that few knew. Charlie was an avid collector of literature. He had obtained dozens of rare, first edition books. Those first editions included Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” personally signed by Fitzgerald. He also had a signed copy of Arthur Conan Doyle’s “The Hound of The Baskervilles.” The inscription in this first edition of Sherlock Holmes in “The Hound of the Baskervilles” has an inscription that reads, “I perambulated Dartmoor before I wrote this book,” a reference to the book’s setting.

An auction of some of these objects was to be held last week by Christie’s Auction House after displaying many of these objects in New York, Los Angeles and London. While the actual sales prices are not yet revealed, it was predicted that the Gatsby book could bring between 200,000 and 300,000 pounds.

Some of the other signed first editions included Evelyn Waugh’s “Brideshead Revisited” as well as books by Agatha Christie, PG Wodehouse and James Joyce.

But books were not the only passion of Watts. Upon his death the family found so many more treasures of history. He had collected memorabilia from the American Civil War as well as antiques ranging from drum kits, vintage cars and even silverware.

But his first love was jazz. He had kept 78 rpm records that he could barely afford to buy in his youth. Those records were by Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie and even Jelly Roll Morton This collection started in his teens and went right on through his entire life, accelerating as he started making real money with the Stones.

In spite of Watts collecting these pieces of music, he often was heard to say how amazed he was that people were buying Rolling Stones artefacts. Apparently, according to an old friend, in spite of the fame, Eddie never bought into the mythology of fame surrounding the Rolling Stones.

Perhaps to Charlie Watts, this band thing was still a job to him. It is rare to see a person with this kind of fame be humble and appreciative of others rather than being captured in one’s own success.

The sale of so many of these items was to be online for the last part of September and a live sale in London on Sept. 28. I wonder if Charlie cares who buys his precious items. My guess is that as he was with it so much of his life, he’d believe that with his passing, some others might enjoy possessing these literary and musical treasures.