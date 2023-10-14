JACKSON: Dolly is what the world needs now

Talented, entertaining, funny, savvy, flamboyant, philanthropic and wise. Anyone with these six attributes could expect to be known by one name. But, she isn’t. Of some of history’s most famous single name figures like Aristotle, Socrates, Plato, Aquinas, Hume or Russell, none are known for possessing those six characteristics.

However, she is known by both of her names, Dolly Parton. Yet, if someone said Dolly or Parton, most would know who she is. If she decided to use just one name, I don’t know which I would prefer.

What I do know is that Dolly Parton is what the world needs now. She is relatable and relevant to every age group, gender, ethnicity, religious or political affiliation, socio-economic status or mental health capacity. She is a flat-on-the-ground type of person or down-to-earth if you’re from the north. She is parsimonious in every facet of her life. It is not an exaggeration to say that we could all learn from her.

In a recent published interview with the almost 78-year-old seemingly all-encompassing icon, her simplistic wisdom stood out most. Her openness, without intent, offered hope. She shared the genesis of her now famous and sometimes ridiculed flamboyance. As a little girl, she admired a local woman who dressed in a unique way that the townsfolk called trashy. When Dolly began emulating the look, she suffered physical punishment from her grandfather.

Undeterred, she said, “It hurt my feelings so bad to be scolded or whipped or whatever. But sometimes there’s just that part of you that’s willing, if you want something bad enough, to go for it.” Adding, “If I do it my way, according to what I understand and believe, there’s strength in that.”

What empowerment for people who give up their individuality out of fear of being characterized as noncompliant, or worse, ostracized.

Parton attributes her “country girl foundation” for preparing her to deal with the pitfalls other women may have faced. In business, she said she had to fight off unwelcomed advances by aggressive men.

“I always knew how to put a man in his place without making him feel bad,” she said. “If sometimes that don’t work, I’m also strong as a boy. I know how to push you off.”

At the same time, she understands that “some women are not able and some men are that aggressive.”

Parton picks her religious and political battles carefully. She literally does not do politics. She hates it. Her fans come from both sides of the political aisle, and she tries to steer away from things she doesn’t need to be talking about.

Not wanting to offend one-half of her fanbase, the savvy businesswoman says, “I’ve got as many Democrats as Republicans as fans, and I’m not going to insult any of them because I care about all of them.” Her faith posture is just as simple, “I ain’t that good a Christian to think that I am so good that I can judge people. That’s God’s job, not mine.”

While Dolly Parton is easily recognized by her voice and her look, it is her philanthrophy that is not talked about as much. She has donated more that 200 million books to children worldwide through her literacy program. She donated $1 million to kickstart development of the COVID vaccine. In 2016, when her home county in the Smokey Mountains was destroyed by fire, Parton immediately donated $1,000 per month for six months to approximately 900 families.

Dolly Paron is all that. She downplays her influence saying, “I just try to be a decent human being, try to use love as my great tool and weapon.”

As great a human as she is and as much as we could use a person of her character in leadership (not that she would subject herself to that responsibility) she could not be elected president.

And that is simply shameful.