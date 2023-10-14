How to save a life

What would you do if you saw someone who had overdosed collapse in front of you and turn blue?

Luckily, in one case, someone called 911, and the police responded quickly.

That exact scenario happened to Manteno Police Detective Zairius West three years ago when he was still a patrol officer. He was trained on how to handle the situation; he successfully revived the young man with Narcan and then administered CPR for seven to eight minutes until paramedics arrived.

West thought that would be the end of the save, but fast forward three years and the young man, Justin (not his real name), reached out to him.

Justin did a 180-degree change in his life, working now as a skilled tradesman, and he just wanted to pay his debt of gratitude to West. In September, West was boxing in a showcase event at Perry Farm.

“He kind of sought me out, knew I was going to be boxing there,” West said. “And then we had an awesome moment there at Perry Farm. He just completely turned his life around. He had moved [South]. He was just doing really well. I don’t know how to describe it. It was just a real emotional moment.”

The two men embraced in celebration of one’s new lease on life.

“When we locked eyes, all I could say was, ‘How are you?’” West said.

Justin wants to remain anonymous, completely putting that self-destructive path behind him.

“We just hugged each other and cried in the middle of Perry Farm,” West said. “He said, ‘All I want to say is, thank you for everything.’ I could hear it in his voice, he was just trying to keep it together. We’ve talked since that day, like twice a week.”

Manteno Detective Sgt. Sean Prophet was at the boxing match, and he saw the exchange between Justin and West, standing about five feet behind them.

“I just didn’t get a chance to hear what was said, but I recognized the kid,” Prophet said. “Then it clicked in my head what it was I was watching, and I was like, ‘damn.’”

It’s rare that officers get to see how using Narcan can lead to better outcomes than just saving a drug user’s life, temporarily. It was Justin’s rock bottom and the impetus to change his path, to walk away from a life of addiction and become a productive member of society.

“Probably, the best way to describe it is just a very surreal moment, like wow,” West said. “A lot of times you don’t know how the stories play out. We do this so often, unfortunately, and this was a real successful one. He looked so different than the night that I had seen him.”

West and Justin talk about his recovery often. When West responded to the initial call that hot July night, Justin had no pulse. He got the pulse back after performing CPR for eight minutes, drenched in sweat but knowing Justin was alive and off to the hospital.

“That was a very, very low point in his life,” West said. “We talked about the CPR. He said, ‘I don’t remember much from that night.’ He said, ‘I woke up, and I was really sore.’”

West said it’s common to break a rib or two when performing CPR.

“I remember feeling a break, and he said, ‘I figured it was someone who knew what they were doing,’” West said. “He said, ‘You know without you, I wouldn’t be here, so I thank you.’ He definitely remembered the pain that he was in for the next couple of days.”

West said Justin has moved back to the area and is living a completely different lifestyle than he was before. Some people think Narcan shouldn’t be used to save a drug user’s life, but it works in more ways than one. West has now seen it up close and personal — what officers do to save someone who is living on the edge of society can make a difference.

“When you battle this addiction stuff, it doesn’t just go away overnight,” he said. “It’s a lifelong battle. I told him, ‘When you’re battling those demons, call me. When you’re at a weak spot or a hard spot in your life, call me,’ and he was beyond appreciative of it. He said he has a great support system, his family.

“He says, ‘But I can’t really express to them when I’m dealing with if I have these urges, or if I’m battling with a thought or something because then they worry about me. They think I’m going to relapse or I’m going to go back to that lifestyle, so it’s kind of hard to talk to my family. It’s not that I want to go back to that, but I’m still learning how to deal with this myself.’

“He was very transparent in the fact that he wants to just live this different life. He’s doing everything he can to move on with his life.”

Let’s hope for some more success stories like Justin’s.