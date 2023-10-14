GUEST VIEWPOINT: I support the Manteno Gotion battery project

Over 6.8 million plug-in and electric vehicles are on American roads today. Major U.S. automakers — like Ford, General Motors and others — have pledged that 40-50% of their U.S. sales will be electric by 2030. How will they be powered? And why can’t Manteno have a solid, vetted piece of this new world we are heading into?

Gotion Inc. is committing to invest more than $2 billion to create a state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV) lithium battery manufacturing plant on the abandoned Kmart warehouse site in Manteno. It will bring 2,600 good-paying jobs to our region as well as economic development around it.

People are raising concerns that Gotion is a Chinese company and the safety surrounding producing lithium batteries. I’d like to address both.

First, I agree there can be some concern over a company from China. However, our country supports and was built on capitalism, whether your perspective is favorable or unfavorable. In Kankakee County, our largest employers also do business with or in China. The fact is we can support American jobs vetted by federal and state regulators without supporting communism in parallel. It doesn’t happen with other Chinese companies — why would it here?

Here are just three examples of some of our largest local employers connected to China:

• CSL Behring which develops innovative medicines is located in Bradley and has facilities in Hong Kong and Wuhan. The site in Wuhan is responsible for the domestic manufacture of plasma-based therapies. The facility processes plasma sourced in China to manufacture immunoglobulin and albumin therapies for distribution globally.

• Valspar in Kankakee, a subsidiary of Sherwin Williams Paints, opened a $45 million plant in China in 2015. The facility gives Valspar its eighth location in China.

• BASF in Kankakee is headquartered in Germany, but China is currently BASF’s second-largest market after the United States. In 2023, BASF broke ground on a polyethylene plant in Zhanjiang, China. The plant is scheduled to start up in 2025.

• U.S. agricultural community — previous two years of increased U.S. exports of our agricultural products to China, reaching a 2022 record of $36.4 billion ($23B — soybeans and corn).

Our families, friends and neighbors work at these plants and dozens of others connected to China. Just like they don’t inflict American values or politics on their Chinese workers, companies from China coming to the U.S. must play by U.S. rules and regulations to put their companies here.

I’ve also heard the concerns regarding safety. We must make sure that while the plant is still in the design stage, their design exceeds all safety requirements. Any EV lithium battery manufacturer operating in the U.S. must meet strict permitting protocols and regulations imposed by federal and state laws and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Specifically, the state and federal agencies must ensure that the most proper advanced engineering and administration controls are installed and maintained at this site. These include fire suppression systems, ventilation, containment systems and procedures for employees and the surrounding community.

Truth is, while rail safety has improved, I am far more concerned about the over 40 trains speeding through downtown Manteno on a daily basis pulling tankers full of highly flammable and noxious chemicals secured to a track only by weight, friction, and a flange between 15-22 millimeters holding the wheels on the track. There is no fire suppression system for a train derailment.

Let’s not forget the economic benefits of this new battery plant. It will create thousands of jobs, stimulate local economies, and attract additional economic development opportunities. The construction of a new plant is an opportunity for community and small business growth, economic development, and prosperity that can benefit all of us for years to come.

Think back 20 years and reflect on what we had then as a community compared to where we are today because of great leadership, good decision-making, planful economic growth and fiscal responsibility by our village leadership as well as the other local government taxing bodies … fire district new station east of town, new police department, new library, new Public Works facility, beautiful Main Street and Square on Second, Oktoberfest, a thriving small business community, beautiful parks with walking paths, decorative ornamental lighting, Community Center and much more.

Most communities worry about property taxes. There really are only two ways to address this: increased economic development growth to bring more business tax revenue in or reduce services to the community through budget cuts. I personally prefer not to cut services at our village, library, our schools or our fire district.

Gotion Battery in Manteno will feature products manufactured, assembled, and distributed here in the U.S. by local workers. Supporting this opportunity and the jobs for our region does not mean you support the policies of China. It means you support building jobs to address the wave of the future, the needs of the electric vehicle industry meant to provide a better environment for all.

I respect the feedback of those who oppose this opportunity, but I do not endorse the shouting, finger-pointing, name calling and personal verbal attacks on our elected officials. Our mayor and village leadership have transformed Manteno into the most sought-after community to live in within our area.

For decades, our motto has been “Small town, big future” and over the past 20 years, we have turned that big future into a reality. Now our challenge is embracing an even bigger future.

I support the Manteno Gotion battery project, and I ask you to consider doing so as well.