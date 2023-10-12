GUEST VIEWPOINT: America takes a mulligan on the last election

On Nov. 3, 2020, America made a choice. On Nov. 5, 2024, America gets a do-over or, as it’s called in golf, a mulligan.

A mulligan isn’t cheating if all the golfers involved agree to give themselves a second chance on shots gone awry. We haven’t exactly done that: A recent CNBC survey found that 61% of Americans think that former President Donald Trump should not run again. And 70% think that current President Joe Biden should not stand for a second term.

Nevertheless, each passing day and every presidential primary debate so far indicate that a Biden-Trump rematch is in store in 2024.

It’s not inevitable: Trump is under indictment for serious crimes in four jurisdictions. This is—here’s that word again—unprecedented, and it’s unclear how the American public will react to either a conviction or, at the least, to the unfolding evidence that Trump tried to steal highly classified documents or, for that matter, an election.

After all, it’s hard to believe that ALL of the charges against Trump are just made up. If he’s proven guilty of any of them, then what?

On the other side, many Americans—even some of his strongest supporters—believe that President Biden is just too old to serve a second term. At times one wonders if he’ll be able to complete his first. Still, it appears that only a major health crisis will prevent Biden from accepting his party’s nomination for a second term.

So without a health crisis or a conviction, America will probably take a second shot at the 2020 election in 2024.

But don’t mistake a Biden-Trump rematch for another episode in the classic liberal-versus-conservative tug of war. Conservatives always have an advantage in this contest. They chant alluring slogans such as “Small Government” and “Low Taxes.” No Democrat can campaign on “Big Government” and “High Taxes.” This imbalance conceals the legitimate work of politics and governance, which is to find a workable balance between these two poles.

Besides, if we can judge by his first term, a second Trump term would not represent a victory for conventional conservatism: During his administration the national debt increased by nearly $8 trillion.

And how could government get bigger and more intrusive than by taking on the authority to tell half the citizenry that they no longer control their reproductive rights?

No, a Biden-Trump rematch will be much more than a traditional liberal-versus-conservative contest. It would be a clarifying, self-defining election, a matchup that will tell us a lot about what kind of country we are.

Biden, of course, is business as usual. But business as usual isn’t necessarily a bad thing in a great nation such as ours.

The consequences of a Trump victory, on the other hand, are uncertain. It could mean lower taxes, but they, like last time, could increase the national debt. The right to reproductive freedom will almost certainly be further endangered.

As Trump began his bid for a second term, he said, “I am your warrior, I am your justice…I am your retribution.” I have no idea what this means. And even if you are Trump’s biggest MAGA supporter, neither do you. But it sounds ominous.

Will a Trump victory be a victory for authoritarianism over democracy? Let’s not get carried away.

But in the battle between authoritarianism and democracy, writ small in the case of Ukraine, authoritarianism probably wins. It’s hard to imagine that a triumphant Trump and a chaotic Republican Party will continue to provide the support that Ukraine needs to survive. If Trump wins, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will likely go down fighting, be imprisoned or be executed by Vladimir Putin.

When I mentioned this possibility to a Trump-supporting friend recently, he said, “Zelenskyy who?” The autocrat in charge of China, Xi Jinping, is watching all this.

Biden versus Trump in 2020 was a monumental election; it’s impossible to overstate the awesome implications of a rematch in 2024. The stakes couldn’t be bigger.

But that’s the trouble with taking a mulligan: Sometimes the second shot is much worse than the first.