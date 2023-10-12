ANOTHER VIEW: Awareness is just the first step

Wearing pink and participating in fundraisers and rallies will bring awareness to the cause of battling breast cancer. Let’s put extra effort into follow-through: actually undergoing the test.

The tide continues to turn in the battle against breast cancer. October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month’s efforts look to bring those numbers down even further.

Simply being a woman is the main risk factor for developing breast cancer. Men also get breast cancer, but it is not very common — about 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man.

The main reason women are at risk is that their breast cells are constantly exposed to the growth-promoting effects of the female hormones estrogen and progesterone.

According to the National Cancer Institute, almost 298,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 43,000 will die of the disease in 2023. Other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women. Most breast cancers are found in women who are 50 years old or older, but breast cancer also affects younger women.

Treatment options for breast cancer patients include surgery; radiation therapy that kills cancer cells; chemotherapy; hormone therapy and targeted therapy.

In May 2023, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force released a draft recommendation that all women should get screened for breast cancer every other year starting at age 40, a decade earlier than the previous recommendation to start at age 50.

“This new recommendation will help save lives and prevent more women from dying due to breast cancer,” said Task Force immediate past chair Carol Mangione.

In addition to an examination, several things are effective in reducing breast cancer. Keep a healthy weight. Be physically active. Choose not to drink alcohol, or drink alcohol in moderation.

Beyond early detection, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a source of immense support for patients and survivors. The pink ribbon symbolizes unity, compassion and hope. It serves as a beacon for those currently fighting the disease, reassuring them that they are not alone. Through various events, campaigns and fundraisers, this month provides an opportunity to honor survivors, remember those lost and show solidarity with individuals and families impacted by breast cancer.

Breast cancer knows no boundaries. It affects women and men of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds worldwide. Breast Cancer Awareness Month transcends borders and brings the global community together in a common cause. It fosters international collaboration, shares best practices and strengthens the fight against a disease that affects millions of lives each year.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month isn’t just another campaign or awareness month; it’s a lifesaving movement that touches the hearts and lives of countless individuals. Its impact is immeasurable, and its importance cannot be overstated.

Cancer survival rates continue to improve. The key is early detection. Don’t put off an examination. Don’t allow yourself a reason to not be checked. Cancer survival rates continue to improve. The key is early detection. Reminding ourselves and our loved ones of their responsibilities to their health is one of the purposes of the awareness effort.