Voice of the People: Manteno can make positive name for itself

It was recently announced that a lithium battery manufacturer is opening its operation in the former Kmart distribution center on the western edge of Manteno. I’m in favor of the employment opportunities this will bring to our community.

This project should bring hundreds of decent-paying jobs to the county and surrounding area. In my opinion, these jobs could have a positive residual effect of combatting unemployment, the need for public assistance and homelessness in the area.

I completely understand the safety and environmental concerns that accompany this type of manufacturing. I’m sure there were concerns that came along with the coal mining industry in southern Illinois and the nuclear energy plants in northern Illinois. Both of those industries became fixtures in our lives.

Of course there will be issues that need to be ironed out like increased traffic, safety planning, training for new employees, etc. I believe in American ingenuity and problem-solving so that these items can be successfully addressed.

Additionally, this company will have to operate under our federal, state and local laws and business regulations just like any other manufacturer.

Manteno has a real chance to make a positive name for itself by helping the environment, with the production of lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The need to reduce fossil fuel consumption has arrived sooner than we expected.

Growing up in Manteno in the ‘70s and ‘80s, I recall a number of local manufacturers that left the area; A.O. Smith and Roper industries come to mind. Many young people, including myself, left the area for better employment opportunities. I feel it’s a good sign that companies are willing to relocate here again.

Manteno has always been known for it’s slogan, “Small Town, Big Future.” Big future has arrived … will we embrace this opportunity?

<strong>Ron G. Tibbs</strong>

Manteno