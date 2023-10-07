JACKSON: Kids can meet the expectations we set

Sometimes consolation can be found when you learn that you are not alone. In the case of public school proficiency, not so much.

It was alarming to learn that based on state standardized test scores, a local elementary school had zero students who could read at grade level. It appears that we are not alone. Not by a long shot.

It has now been reported that this year’s standardized tests results revealed that 23 schools in the Baltimore City Public Schools system had zero students test proficient on the state math exam. Ten of the 23 schools were high schools, eight were middle schools and five were elementary schools. For the entire school system, only 7% of all students tested proficient in math. Baltimore City Schools results don’t make me feel better about our ranking. It makes it worse.

At some point, our educational deficiency must be given a higher priority. It may be cliché, but we cannot continue to kick the can down the road. Nationally, only 36% of fourth grade, 26% of eighth grade and 26% of 12th grade students are proficient in math. And we’re trending downward. The excuses for failing our future must stop. We can’t use lack of funding and resources. We can’t keep blaming the COVID-19 crisis.

Baltimore City School system has a 2022-23 academic year budget of $1.6 billion plus an additional $799 million in federal COVID-19 funds. And it still failed to meet academic standards. At Baltimore City’s top high schools, only 11% tested proficient in math. Thirteen Baltimore City schools in 2017 had zero students proficient in math. That is a full three years before the pandemic. Several of those schools had zero math proficiency this year.

What happened to our ability to educate? Excuse after excuse has been removed. Kids can’t learn because they are hungry. Billions of dollars are spent to feed children multiple times per day. Home environments are not conducive to learning. We are now implementing resources to acknowledge and address learning-prohibitive trauma. Students can’t seem to stay focused on tasks. We have a plethora of pharmaceuticals for that.

Long before it was decided that throwing dollars at problems will make them go away or at least put it off until it is someone else’s problem, kids were able to learn and educators were able to teach. There were poor, hungry, tired, traumatized kids 50 years ago. Yet, they were held to the same academic expectations as everyone else in the class. And most kids met expectations. Those that did not were required to try again.

Then came a well-intentioned but ill-conceived initiative, No Child Left Behind Act. As the achievement gap widened, to prevent any child from being left behind, schools were mandated to use accountability, flexibility and choice. That lasted for a decade as proficiency waned and was replaced with The Every Student Succeeds Act. The ESSA’s goal was to “provide high-quality education to all students.”

Again, what was wrong with the quality of education of decades ago? Educational quality does not change. The expectations and accountability of students changed. The unacceptable excuse of “My dog ate my homework” was replaced with the acceptable, “I can’t stay in my seat long enough.”

Kids will meet the expectation we set. No child is being left behind because it seems no child is moving forward. And every student is successful if the standards are zero.

We don’t need any more government initiatives or “Acts.” We need to act like we did in the past when kids were expected to show up, be receptive to new information, go home and reinforce the concepts, return to school prepared to demonstrate their mastery or receive more instruction.

And before that, we need those in charge of instilling in children the value of education to act responsibly. And act now.