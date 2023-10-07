Editorial: Athletics triumphs over education

This past week the Kankakee School District 111 board did a flip-flop on its decision on whether to add a second long jump pit to its fieldhouse/community center that is under construction at Kankakee High School. At its board meeting on Sept. 25 the board took a poll on whether to add a second long jump pit to the fieldhouse at a cost of $100,000. The board was polled, and the consensus was 4-2 against the expenditure.

The following day the superintendent’s office again polled the board members, and the consensus changed to 5-2 in favor of the change order to add the second pit. One board member, Deb Johnston, was not in attendance at the meeting, and she voted in favor along with colleagues Jess Gathing, Tracy Verrett, Darrell Williams and Mary Archie. Verrett and Williams said they changed their minds after getting more information.

We understand how board members can change their minds after the initial vote, but the second poll should’ve been done in another open meeting and not under the veil of secrecy. Board president Chris Bohlen, who voted against along with Susanne Berrones, said it best: “Any time a person publicly takes a position, I think unless there is a new vote in public, that should have been the end of it. It wasn’t in this case.”

We agree that all decisions the board makes, especially when large sums of taxpayer money is involved, should be done in an open meeting. Boards have to be transparent.

The original bid amount for the fieldhouse/community center was $26,359,000, which includes a $500,000 allowance for unforeseen circumstances during construction. That allowance has already been used up, so the additional cost for the second long jump pit will now come from bond proceeds. The projection to add the second pit is now at $80,000 to $90,000. The original cost was partially paid for by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, a federal program administered by the Department of Education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest comes from district funds and some grants.

Athletics is important in the overall educational experience, but athletics shouldn’t come at the expense of education needs at District 111. There are certainly more needs for the district at its other facilities than adding a second long jump pit. It’s a luxury and not a need.

Now that District 111 will have athletic facilities on par with large suburban schools and universities, it should now focus on the educational needs for all students in Kankakee schools. Moving forward, we feel that should be the focus of the school board — first and foremost.