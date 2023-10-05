GLENNON: Keep your eye on government spending only

“Keep your eye on one thing and one thing only — how much government is spending.” That was from Milton Friedman, among history’s most famous economists. If you’re not paying for it in taxes, he explained, you will pay for it through inflation or in the form of government borrowing.

How is Illinois doing by this simple measure?

Abominably. The jump in government spending is simply astonishing, even after adjusting for inflation.

Let’s look at the last couple decades. The State of Illinois budget leaped from $53 billion in 2003 to $194 billion (budgeted for this year and including all state funds). After adjusting those numbers for inflation, that’s a 120% increase. The state budget more than doubled.

The City of Chicago’s budget jumped from $4.7 billion to $11.8 billion over the past 20 years. Adjusted for inflation, that’s an increase of 51%.

Does anybody think the value of state services more than doubled over the past 20 years? Or that City of Chicago services improved by 51%? Surely not. They’ve deteriorated horribly.

Spending increases have been particularly bad in recent years. The state’s General Account, which is its main operating account, took in $53.13 billion in tax revenues in the 2023 budget that ended in June. That was a record haul -— a massive 40% more, or $15 billion, than just four years ago — an increase of almost 9% a year.

Chicago is still uglier in recent years. Its budget soared by 50% in just the past four years.

Unfortunately, it’s even worse than Milton Friedman’s simple spending test says. That’s because the state and most local governments have been racking up bills for their pensions that aren’t getting paid.

The state’s unfunded pension liability alone jumped by about $100 billion in the past 20 years. For Chicago’s four pensions, that liability is over five times higher than in 2003, today totaling about $35 billion.

Milton Friedman passed away in 2006. He’s surely spinning in his grave faster than a top over numbers like these.