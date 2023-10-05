ANOTHER VIEW: Booster could save many lives

Even the youngest baby boomers probably have memories of standing in line to receive the polio vaccine.

The lines were long because parents remembered that, even in their recent past, everyone was at least aware of someone who’d been debilitated in some way by polio. If there was a potential to avoid this dread disease, they wanted themselves and their children to be in on it.

Flash forward to 60-plus years later, and we’re confronted with just the opposite. People can’t wait to not get this year’s COVID booster. They might not be as loud as those who weren’t vaccinated the first time around, but you’ll still hear them.

Hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID have risen in recent weeks, and COVID remains a leading cause of death, with roughly 7,300 people dying of the disease in the past three months.

The politicization of and misinformation surrounding vaccines is sad and has proven fatal to some. We remain in a world where vaccines are the best answer we have to potentially fatal illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends new COVID-19 booster vaccines for all — but many who need them most won’t get them.

About 75% of people in the United States appear to have skipped last year’s bivalent COVID booster.

The 2021 vaccine diminishes over time. Boosters are strong protection. The groups most needing the vaccine are older adults and immunocompromised people.

Public health experts say re-upping vaccination is also important for those in group housing, like prisons and nursing homes, where the virus can move swiftly between people in close quarters.

People aged 75 and up have accounted for more than half of the country’s pandemic deaths. But whereas the first vaccines were quickly taken up in nursing homes, boosters have been less popular, with fewer than 55% of residents in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, and Texas getting the bivalent booster released last year. At some facilities nationwide, rates are below 10%.

Jails and prisons have seen some of the largest U.S. outbreaks — yet booster uptake there often appears to be poor.

Outside of the urgency of the moment in 2021, data suggests that the people getting booster doses are often not those most at risk.

Costs are outrageous as well. Moderna and Pfizer have more than quadrupled the price of the vaccines to about $130 a dose, compared with about $20 for the first vaccines and $30 for the last boosters.

Black and Hispanic people have faced higher hospitalization and death rates than white people throughout the pandemic. Uneven rates of booster uptake may complicate issues further.

As recently as five years ago, saying polio had been eradicated was essentially accurate. Cases in 2017 in the U.S. were in double digits. In 1968, there were an estimated 350,000 cases.

Vaccination rates and improved sanitation have crippled but not eliminated polio. While the likelihood of an epidemic of polio is unlikely, part of that depends on vaccinations.

Despite the memes your friend posts on social media, there’s no proven connection between vaccines and autism. Vaccines don’t overload or weaken the immune system. There’s no mercury in vaccines.

Most importantly, the World Health Organization has listed vaccine hesitancy as one of the biggest threats to global health.

The foot soldiers in the war against polio were the ones who took the vaccine and helped halt the disease in its tracks.

When did we start ignoring our science just for contrarian’s sake?