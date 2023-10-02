GLENNON: No property tax relief means Illinois will remain worst state to own home

Have your property taxes gone down lately? OK, that’s a silly question, so try this: Has Illinois even tried to reduce them?

Same answer. No.

Property taxes aren’t only about the pain you feel when paying them. They also depress your home value. That’s because the government essentially has a mortgage on your property for whatever tax they assess, senior to your ownership interest.

And Illinois has once again been ranked nearly worst on property taxes. A new report from the Tax Foundation says Illinois property taxes are second highest in the nation. Only New Jersey is worse.

It’s largely for that reason that home price appreciation in Illinois has been the worst in the nation since 2000, according to data we’ve compiled at Wirepoints.

Though some parts of the state have seen a reasonably good uptick in home values in recent months, Illinois home values, after taking into account inflation, have only risen 13 percent over the past two decades — the nation’s worst growth. Even Illinois’ neighbors’ prices — though worse than the national average — still managed to grow two to three times more than in Illinois.

More bad news recently came from ATTOM Data Solutions, a company that provides comprehensive data on property values and taxes across the nation. Their recent report assessed the housing markets most “at risk” of a downturn.

Unfortunately, they found that Illinois is home to 12 of the nation’s 50 housing markets most at at risk. They are the following Illinois counties: Macon, Cook, Will, Kendall, Kane, St. Clair, La Salle, De Kalb, Kankakee, Madison, Peoria and Rock.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker promised to cut property taxes in 2020 in his State of the State speech. Here’s what he said:

Property taxes in Illinois are simply too high. And that’s why it’s time to put the best ideas to work from both sides of the aisle. Local governments continue to max out their levies even when they don’t need to. There are perverse incentives in state law that encourage that. We can change the law to support local governments and lower property taxes. And with nearly 7,000 units of government in Illinois, it’s time to empower local taxpayers and voters to consolidate or eliminate them.

What came of that? Nothing.

He also put together a “commission” to lower property taxes. It was a flop that produced nothing, and many laws that have been passed since he took office have increased property taxes.

One thing right in Pritzker’s words above is that part of the problem stems from too many taxing jurisdictions in Illinois — more than 7,000. Some residents, like those living in parts of Elgin, are subject to 13 taxing governments — from the county to the city, township, library district, park district, cemetery district, and many, many more. All those governments have their own bureaucracies requiring additional property taxes to fund salaries, benefits and pensions.

Why haven’t they been consolidated as Pritzker promised? There’s no excuse. His party holds supermajorities in the General Assembly.

Demand accountability. Get on with consolidating taxing jurisdictions. Unless Illinoisans begin making that demand, they should expect their housing market to remain worst in the nation.