MAREK: Can we stop growing old?

Those who know me know that I have accumulated some years. In fact, this is my 13th year with my column. Like most of my colleagues, my memory is not even close to being what it once was. The first thing hard to recall is a name. You stare at that person and can recall everything about him, where he works, where he lives, what is wife’s name is. But what the hell is his name?

We definitely come up with ways to remember. I have a list of people who are somewhat new to me and their names are in my phone. For other names such as who sang that song or starred in that movie, you ask Siri. But there you are with your wife, and she does not know that person. You are frozen. We now have a standing procedure when she realizes I cannot come up with a name for an introduction. She sticks out her hand and says, “Hi, I’m Cathy.” They always respond with their name.

But that name block is something that will probably not improve. So what does one do to best preserve his brain as time flies? It’s sort of how can one grow old without growing old? Cognitive decline is widely accepted by our scientific and medical community as a common part of aging. But why do some people not lose this processing speed and memory, or at least not as much?

Recent research has found a group of 80- to 90-year-old people who have an uncanny ability to retain their mental faculties similar to a 50-year-old. Why do these lucky few get that blessing? Only about 5% can find themselves in this category.

There is one test given to a patient for whom there are thoughts of serious memory loss. The patient is read a list of 15 unrelated words. Then he is asked to recall as many as he or she can 30 minutes later. While most can recall only around five of the words, the 5% group can remember at least nine and some can recall all 15.

I took such a test several years ago and recalled 11. But this was downplayed a bit because a higher IQ can greatly assist. When it is used to determine whether one has early dementia, the test is not all that accurate.

As we know from autopsies, the brain in aging develops a coating of a substance called amyloid on the lobes themselves. A similar coating has been found in football and soccer players who have had multiple brain-jarring collisions. But does this always lead to dementia or Alzheimer’s disease? Apparently not, but can we lead a life that reduces these formations other than stay away from football?

The answer is to develop a lifestyle that will help you preserve these functions the most. Apparently it does not depend on one’s bad diet, excess alcohol or even cigarettes. It is quite different. And the first is exercise.

I have been told over and over that this is a main key to a healthy brain. I have tried. I ran for 20 years, including one half-marathon. I swam and skied. I cleaned my barn from the llamas’ contributions. I biked, occasionally rather long distances. The scientists believe this all helps, but I have let up too much on these events.

Another way, I am told, is that the brain needs social interaction. When one works every day, this is quite easy. When one is retired, it takes some extra effort. Women can interact so much easier than men. So the man has to push himself to have those interactions. Joining a club such as the Lions or Rotary is one way. Volunteering is another. Regular golf, tennis or the new sport, pickleball, can add to that social interaction need.

I was led to believe that active use of the brain helps, so I work crossword puzzles, Sudoku grids and read as much as I can. However, I have learned that redoing the past isn’t that beneficial as this is not that challenging. While Sudoku is always different, crosswords are a recall of much of one’s past knowledge.

Then I read one of the more obscure approaches that benefits, and that is constant challenge. Sure we have lost much of this when we leave our job, but apparently the stress of that job was a positive force in combatting this aging scare. Neurologists now posit that new and difficult tasks help. Facing a problem head-on can give neurological benefits much better than avoiding any unnecessary stress.

So, unfortunately, I recently read that solving the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle will not help you preserve your brain. One must leave his comfort zone regularly, be it learning to play the piano, writing a book, helping a local charity stage an event or helping educate the young with volunteer teaching. These are the better ways to help your brain stave off the effects of aging.

Sure, the date of birth on your driver’s license won’t change (at least not like when you were almost 21), but making these extra efforts in your somewhat stagnant lifestyle just might.