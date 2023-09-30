JACKSON: Public safety deserves better

The criminal carousel must stop.

Another week, another police hunt for a dangerous person who should have been behind bars. This manhunt is not for a man who escaped prison. This dangerous man, suspected of murder, was released from jail a year ago after serving a fraction of a 30-year sentence.

Baltimore, Md., police issued an arrest warrant for first degree murder and additional charges for Jason Billingsley, a repeat violent offender, for the murder a 26-year-old woman earlier this week. Billingsley is considered armed and dangerous. Police have warned residents that the suspect will “kill and he will rape.”

In 2015 Billingsley was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 16 years suspended after pleading guilty to a first-degree sex offense. He was released from prison this past October, serving just half of his reduced sentence. Billingsley also pleaded guilty to a first-degree assault in 2009 and a second-degree assault in 2011. Yet, the protectors of the public made a deal with this devil that allowed him to serve less than 25 percent of the original sentence.

Brandon Scott, the mayor of Baltimore, echoed the sentiments of citizens everywhere saying, “There is no way in hell that he should have been out on the street. When police go out and do their job, as they did in this case … and the state’s attorney goes out and does their work, gets the conviction, the conviction should be the conviction. We are tired of talking about the same people committing the same kinds of crimes over and over again.”

In these too often cases when habitual violent offenders are given the opportunity to repeat crimes, where does that responsibility fall? Can we really fault the menace to society for doing what and maybe the only thing he or she does best? That would be comparable to faulting a circus animal for suddenly being the wild creature it is after it attacks the nearest person that was taunting it.

Do we blame the judicial system for leniency in sentencing? Do we blame the legislature for creating such lenient laws for serious crimes? Do we blame the correctional system for failing to “fix” flawed humans before releasing them back into society?

Agreeing with Baltimore’s mayor, it is very disheartening to see the very small number of citizens being given repeat opportunities to exact violence upon innocent citizens. Our population is roughly 332 million. Of that number, 330 million of us are law-abiding, staying-within-the-lines of normal human expectations citizens. The other two million or less are those who choose to cross that line. The liberties of the good should not be restrained or infringed upon by the less than one-half percent who can’t stay between the legal lines.

People like Jason Billingsley do not deserve multiple chances to commit violent crimes. The path of a 26-year-old woman just entering the prime of her life should not have crossed the path of a multiple-convicted violent person who should have still been behind bars for another eight years. A conviction should be a conviction.

The Baltimore police commissioner issued a plea to the fugitive, “If you’re out there watching, every single police officer in Baltimore city, in the state of Maryland, as wells as U.S. Marshalls are looking for you. We will find you and then we will turn it over to the state’s attorney to prosecute you to the fullest. So, please turn yourself in.”

While it sounds sincere, the commissioner’s plea rings hollow. What does prosecute to the fullest really mean? Why was Billingsley not prosecuted to the fullest for his prior offenses? He turns himself in, then what? Another watered-down guilty plea with a reduced sentence? An early release?

Public safety deserves better. We need sentencing to the fullest.