GUEST VIEWPOINT: Response to “Becoming ‘a country I do not recognize”

Star Parker, the author of the above commentary published in the Sept. 25 edition of this paper, lacks a sense of history. She quotes Antonin Scalia as saying the above words. At first I thought she might be commenting about climate change and how the country is constantly being ravaged by destructive storms, droughts, wild fires and flooding. But no, she and the people she references are complaining about the Biden administration’s meager efforts to reduce carbon dioxide and heat producing systems that are raising global temperatures.

I guess Ms. Parker might be paraphrasing because what Scalia actually said was “Day by day, case by case, it is busy designing a Constitution for a country I do not recognize.” Scalia was referring to a majority Republican Supreme Court that he was continually at odds with due to his idiosyncratic manner of interpreting laws.

Ms. Parker cites a seemingly dramatic statement by Casey Mulligan, a professor at the University of Chicago saying that the current and future cost of President Biden’s “regulations” is $10,000 per household. How far in the future is “future?” Are we talking one year or 20?

If the projections are near the longer end, these economists, I mean writers must be clairvoyant in their ability to see into the future. What Ms. Parker doesn’t want to talk about are the costs of not having these regulations. Republicans like to complain about high gas prices, but these prices are far less of a cost to the average American today that they were in 1974 during the Arab Oil Embargo.

Then, during a Republican administration, gas prices hit $2 a gallon. And at that time, most cars got 10 miles to the gallon and most families were making $10K per year in income. Today, thanks to regulations, most cars get 25 to 35 MPG, and per the U.S. Census, the average U.S. family’s income is $70,784.

When Ms. Parker quotes Scalia as seeing our country as unrecognizable, what is she thinking? I think back to my childhood in the ‘60s when young people grew long hair, protested in the street, smoked pot and burned down many campus buildings in protest of the Vietnam War, women’s rights and civil rights. Talk about shock! Can you imagine what the older generation of Americans thought of the country then?

In response to many of these issues during the ‘60s, Lyndon Johnson enacted civil rights and social welfare laws meant to help the disadvantaged. Can you imagine what the older generation of Americans thought of the country then?

Star Parker quotes the Declaration of Independence with a passage that reads in part “that to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men …” Yes, when the United States was being created, only property owning white men that had the right to vote. They controlled all of the institutions of power. Women were excluded; Black people were excluded; white people that did not own land were excluded. So that meant that about 15% of the country’s population had the right to set laws and vote.

All of these groups eventually got the right to vote and participate in democracy. With each step, you can imagine how the white land owners felt? The country was becoming unrecognizable.

When the English colonists first arrived in North America, can you imagine how the Native Americans felt? Many eastern and midwestern tribes were forcibly “removed” and relocated to lands further to the west. You can be sure they felt that the country was becoming a place they didn’t recognize.

Parker cites our loss of freedom. Freedom is an elusive idea. Is it freedom for corporations to extract oil in fragile arctic ecosystems or extract copper from surface mines leaving arsenic leach pits or harvesting trees in a non-sustainable manner and then when these companies go bankrupt requiring the country to pay for cleanup or reclamation? If that is a loss of freedom, I’m all for it.