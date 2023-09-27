HAAS: Prevention is critical for breast, ovarian cancer

The air is crisp, the weather is cooler, you may even see a Halloween decoration pop up in your neighborhood. This seasonal change brings two important awareness months — September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The colors teal and pink have such power these months in propelling a message that can save lives.

Every year in the United States, 42,000 women die from breast cancer, and the American Cancer Society says about 13,270 women will die from ovarian cancer in 2023. That’s almost double the population of Kankakee and more than triple the population of Bourbonnais.

Prevention is so critical for both of these diseases to help save lives and get women treatment as soon as possible. This includes being aware of risk factors, symptoms and screening.

Warning signs of breast cancer include a new lump in the breast or underarm, thickening or swelling of part of the breast, irritation or dimpling of breast skin, and more. Some symptoms that may be caused by ovarian cancer include vaginal bleeding, pelvic area pain or pressure, abdominal or back pain, and more.

It’s also important to know men also can be afflicted by breast cancer. About 1 of every 100 breast cancers in the U.S. diagnosed are also found in men.

There is no reliable way to screen asymptomatic women for ovarian cancer, so it is especially important to recognize the warning signs and reduce risk for this cancer. However, there are options for breast cancer screening. Women who are 40 to 49 years old should talk to their health care provider about when to begin to get mammograms. Clinical breast exams and breast self-exams are also important in detecting breast cancer.

Lowering breast cancer risk also includes keeping a healthy weight, exercising regularly, choosing not to drink alcohol or drinking in moderation, asking your doctor about the risks of hormone replacement therapy or birth control pills, and breastfeeding if possible.

These next months and going forward, talk to your health care provider about breast and ovarian cancer prevention and screenings. Be sure to also learn more about these diseases and symptoms so you can be aware if you notice any with your body. Let’s also walk with the women affected by breast and ovarian cancer the next two months and always as we work to a world with a cure and where no more lives are lost to these terrible cancers.