Editorial: We need to move forward on Gotion

Daily Journal Editorial Board

Where do we go from here? The Gotion battery factory is going into the former Kmart distribution center in Manteno. It’s a done deal, and we need to move forward.

Some pundits are calling “foul” because the state is providing $565 million in incentives, while the federal government will also kick in some enticements. It’s how big business is done now, especially when it comes to the burgeoning electric vehicle manufacturing market. Illinois and the U.S. don’t want to miss out on the wave.

Ten taxing bodies in Kankakee County also agreed to cap property taxes once the annual revenue reaches $2 million. That cap will be in place for 30 years. The site is currently generating $973,000 annually. It will more than double before it’s capped. The taxing bodies didn’t give anything away, we believe.

We see this time after time — residents complain about decisions the government has made after the fact. Nothing was done in secret or “middle of the night.” The intergovernmental agreement on the property tax was voted on by all 10 taxing bodies in open meetings. The Manteno Village Board did so at its Aug. 7 meeting, and one can see it on the agenda and video on its website.

The Daily Journal reported that a Chinese company was looking at the site to construct a battery factory with a story in our Aug. 23 edition, yet some residents still said the first they heard about the deal was when it was announced on Sept. 8. Newspapers still matter.

The IGA has some employment number contingencies that must be met by Gotion for the tax abatement to go into effect. Gotion expects to hire 2,600 employees with an average salary of $55,000. Gotion is taking over a 1.5-million square foot building that has sat vacant for six years.

Yes, Gotion is a company from China with a corporate headquarters in California. We get it that China is a communist country. Some claim that Gotion has ties to the Communist Chinese Party — a claim that for now is unfounded. The state can ask Gotion for a full disclosure statement, known as a Form 800, to allow for a proper review of foreign companies. That should be done to allay any fears. The Form 800 is viewed by the U.S. government’s National Counterintelligence and Security Center.

Some fear that Chinese companies are setting up shop in the U.S. for spying purposes or for stealing trade or economic secrets. On the face it seems extreme. That’s why the U.S. has counterintelligence. If the FBI or CIA find anything, they’re not going to tell us anyway.

For some when it comes to doing business with a communist country, the Cold War hasn’t warmed any of their feelings. Gotion has said it wants to partner with the communities it is working with in the U.S. On the flip side, do the Chinese question U.S. companies doing business in China if they are connected to the U.S. government?

Do you consider China an enemy? It might depend on how you were brought up or what you want to believe. According to a Pew Research Center survey in March of this year, 38% of respondents labeled China as an “enemy” of the U.S. That’s up 13 percentage points from 2022. Just 6% of respondents said China was a “partner” to the U.S. It said people are concerned about China’s role in the world.

Yet, China remains our No. 3 trading partner behind Mexico and Canada. China is now the No. 1 export market for U.S. farm goods.

That leads us back to where we go from here? The economic shot in the arm is huge — impacting retail, housing and future tech developments in the area. The possibilities appear endless. We would hate to see that derailed by political ghosts.