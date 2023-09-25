GLENNON: The case for optimism: Why we can overcome these dark hours for America and Illinois

“These are the times that try men’s souls,” as Thomas Paine put it in the winter of 1776, the American Revolution’s darkest moment. So it is again today.

The Revolution faced a single threat, the British army, but today, the list of mortal threats is long: rampant crime, an open border order, politicized schools, inflation, lost energy independence, biased and corrupt media, a corrupt Justice Department, suppression of free speech by social media colluding with the government and woke everything.

Still more threatens the life of Illinois, including unending corruption, oppressive taxes and public unions that have captured government. Our pension crisis alone threatens the state’s financial viability.

On what basis, then, is there reason to think our downfall can be avoided?

Consider what each of those problems has in common for the answer.

Each of those problems was created by policies not supported by public opinion. Think about it. I defy any reader to find any poll on any of those threats saying the public supports the path we’ve been on. To the contrary, polls routinely show majority if not overwhelming support for ending lax criminal prosecution, enforcing the border, school choice to improve education and so on down the list.

That means wrongheaded policies can be reversed. The problem has been that extremists, representing a third or so of the public at most, have punched far beyond their weight in elections. How they’ve achieved that is a discussion for another day, but it’s undeniable that most of the public doesn’t want the radical policies they’ve implemented.

However, the majority must be heard. For an example of what we need to get policy back in line with the opinion I submit Exhibit A: the good people of Manteno.

In a village board meeting this month that should make your heart swell, Manteno residents — ordinary Americans all — unanimously spoke up against the electric vehicle battery plant recently announced for the village by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The owner of the grossly over-subsidized plant will be Gotion, a Chinese company now clearly shown to be closely linked to the Chinese Communist party.

“What you’re doing, it’s against everything you stood up for when you said the Pledge of Allegiance,” one resident said. “You’re going to invite our enemy into our very [own] backyard, and these people [here] to raise their children. … If this goes on and you don’t do anything to stop it, it’s on you.”

“Money isn’t everything,” said another. “It’s nothing short than a kick in the face to ask all of us, the county taxpayers, to put up our own tax money to fund a Chinese, communist-owned battery plant and put up our tax money, our own health and natural resources as collateral.”

“I fought for our freedoms and here you are pissing on them,” said an Iraq veteran.

“If this isn’t time to be steadfast against this I don’t know what other time is,” said another. “If you permit it, you promote it.”

Others spoke about the environmental hazards the plant would create. No citizen at the meeting supported Gotion. Opponents left with one person telling the board, “You sold yourself to the devil.”

“Character is destiny,” it has long been said, but the courage to take a stand is part of real character. Stand up against all that’s going wrong in America and Illinois, as those Mantino residents did. Do it in whatever way you can. The character of the majority of our people will then again be our destiny.