Voice of the People: What will be the outcome if battery plant fails?

The recent collapse of the much-touted electric bus company Proterra, located in California and North Carolina, is another fine example as to the direction that our esteemed Washington government is taking us.

This company suckered the government for billions of taxpayers dollars, and what was the end result? Bankruptcy. That's right folks, another great government green idea gone bust.

And this brings to view a situation that is transpiring right here in our very backyard.

I refer to the recent hype recently published in this paper concerning the Chinese battery manufacturing concern in the old Kmart warehouse location in Manteno.

Study carefully the gratuities that were heaped upon this company in order to entice them to select the Manteno location. Millions of taxpayer dollars in grants regarding state and local tax giveaways. Sort of reminds you of the way Washington operates.

Add further insult to this situation, the Chinese will now own real estate right here, right now. Not sure if that could happen in China.

And, what will the final outcome be should this company fail to produce positive results. That is a very easy question to answer. The final result will be millions and millions of hard-earned taxpayer dollars will disappear. The local and state promoters will have scammed the taxpayers once again.

All the hoopla and speeches, publication in papers and other grandiose absurd exaggerations will amount to exactly nothing. Reminds you a bit of the fiasco transpiring with other green deals, like the bus company. The other concern is, what contamination will be left … in and around the soil of this operation.

<strong>Ron Hartman</strong>

St. Anne