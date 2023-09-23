Voice of the People: Give me 5

Gotion/Volkswagen is coming to town! For what it’s worth I have some concerns.

With no environmental information made available thus far I have questions. To begin, I wonder about the waste streams and their specific paths’ end point. What about the storage facilities: containers, materials, classifications, and volumes? What about closure and clean-up processes? What will be the extent of infrastructure use and what is the state paying towards its improvements that is not part of the handout with Gotion?

Why a half-billion dollars in tax forfeitures and abatements in a state that is insolvent and heavily taxing its citizens, property owners, consumers and businesses? Will Gotion repay us?

The 2,600 full-time jobs they are alleging seems like optimistic drool than an attainable goal for a facility that will become highly capital-intensive. Who are they kidding?

Globally, where natural resources exist terrible environmental and human exploitation is occurring. How will all of those developments affect Gotion are yet to be known. To what extent is Gotion and its subsidiaries involved?

A foreign corporation that cannot raise its funds for production by selling equities and relies on a multi-hundred million dollar public handout is not providing much confidence for success or an honest business plan to the public. Will they elaborate on all of the concerns?

Everett Quigley

Milford