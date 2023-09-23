MAREK: The best of times?

I was reading an editorial the other day that complained that nostalgia makes no sense. Why relive something? Was once not enough? He went on to extol the virtue of only looking forward as one can do nothing about the past.

I guess he was complaining how so many lament the loss of the "good old days." But I am a bit different in some ways and really relate to Charles Dickens when he said those historic words, "It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.” No era is perfect, but shouldn’t we study the past to make the future better?

The good old days were not so good in so many ways. We had a period of national economic depression much more devastating than any previous. We had the worst wars ever in World War I and World War II. Yet from these times Tom Brokaw claimed it was the Greatest Generation.

When you think about those days, we had the dust bowl, segregation to the max in the South and extermination of races by concentration camps. Polio ran rampant as did the flu. There were many parts of the past that should cause our society to hang their heads in absolute shame.

But at the same time, those periods of history gave us so much more. Medicine made tremendous strides with everything from vaccines to MRIs, new cancer treatments, miracle surgeries for the heart, more ways to control birth and medicines to maintain a healthier life.

Along with these societal improvements came from the threat of disaster with nuclear weapons to the world being taken over by AI. We certainly have more governmental involvement than ever before. Freedom has been limited by the need for democracy. Rights that our ancestors had are often gone or seriously limited. From the right to have guns, to then licensing for the right to drive a car came along. The right to build and sell whatever you want for your invention is now limited by patent and copyright laws. Even the lockdown for COVID was a huge limitation on individual rights for the good of many.

If you study a bit more on Dickens’ phrase, you see that he understood that during one’s life we will experience ups and downs throughout our years on earth, sometimes simultaneously. Of course, those ups and downs are often caused as a result of some outside source over which we have no control.

When I was graduating from college, Vietnam was in its full swing. Our country was torn apart. The draft law required young men to stop their lives and go fight a foe most of us had never heard of or thought about. If one was physically fit, the choices were to enlist or be drafted, unless one wanted to go to Canada or jail. That war caused so much pain to our country and its citizens and yet that worst of times came without any of us causing it. Lives were lost and seriously changed in a place none of us had really heard of or had ever visited. The worst of times.

Now we have no draft. Those in the military choose to be there. But that occurred for two reasons, the end of some of our wars, and the change in warfare with sophisticated weaponry. It spares lives in the foreseeable future, but the chances of a world catastrophe increase in magnitude. Is that progress?

Then there are the best of times. We Americans have had some wonderful and fortunate times. World War II was so devastating to so much of the world, yet there were no bombings of our homes and factories in this country. The war was fought on foreign soils. We only provided lives and supplies.

We hear over and over that we should make America great again. Greater than when? When we fought and got our freedom from Great Britain? When we defeated the South and kept our Union together? When FDR saved the country from collapse by creating social ways that still hinder us today in many ways? We slowed racial discrimination, until the Proud Boys run rampant and lunatics attack churches and even runners in the Boston Marathon. Great again means that it was once great. Or is today as great as it gets? If that is true, why do we need hundreds of new laws every year?

Clearly, we have had the best and worst of times in our own lives, but I must believe that today is as good as it has been. The key is to protect what we have through hard work, good leaders and determination. We will always have some worst of times tossed in on our best of times. We need to stay diligent and do what must be done for our society and for our children.

