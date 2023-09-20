ANOTHER VIEW: Vaccines and effective treatments alleviate the need for COVID restrictions

More than three years since COVID-19 reached these shores, widespread misinformation continues to inhibit reasonable measures intended to keep the vulnerable safe and to protect public health.

The latest fiction riling folks up is the falsehood that a new COVID wave will usher in the return of statewide mask mandates, school closures or business restrictions. But this isn’t 2020 and it’s important those myths be dispelled.

It’s true that there are new variants of the virus widely circulating across the United States. This was expected and public health officials have been closely monitoring the spread of these mutations and their danger to the general population.

The country is better equipped than ever to fight these or subsequent COVID variants. Vaccines continue to be the most effective weapon to combat the virus, but medical professionals are also better informed and better equipped to treat those who are infected.

The number of COVID deaths has also increased slightly in recent weeks, though that’s cause for caution, not alarm. Those figures pale in comparison to the darkest days of the pandemic, though seniors, the immunocompromised and those with chronic health conditions continue to be at greatest risk.

The expiration of emergency and public health orders related to the pandemic means there is less data about the disease, since fewer people are testing for the virus or reporting the results. There is no longer a trustworthy repository for up-to-date information about infections or community spread.

The absence of that data makes it difficult for members of the public to know whether their communities are seeing a spike in cases or when waves subside. Especially for those at-risk groups, making informed decisions about masking, for instance, can be challenging.

What won’t happen, though, is a return to public mask orders, virtual schooling or restrictions on businesses. Not only are they politically untenable, the development of vaccines effectively makes them moot. Absent a particularly lethal variant, we’re not returning to 2020-era lockdowns, nor should we.

The notion that entire states — or the nation — will return to the pre-vaccine measures of 2020 is farcical. Not that it’s stopped the scaremongers from trying to stir up a panic.

Last week, a Maryland elementary school — one single school — that imposed a 10-day requirement had to beef up security after a critical social media post by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, resulted in threats. Semafor reported this week that a recent focus group of New Hampshire Republicans found participants believed “there was some connection between the recent rise of COVID cases and associated restrictions and the upcoming election being ‘rigged’ for Democrats.”

Thankfully, most people are smart enough to see through that nonsense. They recognize they must take responsibility for their own well-being, for better or worse. The federal government won’t even pay for at-home tests, much less do what’s needed to compile comprehensive, updated data about outbreaks.

The infuriating aspect of this bogus controversy is that public officials had an opportunity to reduce the need for masks by using COVID relief funds to improve HVAC systems in schools, government buildings and other indoor public spaces. Researchers knew early in the pandemic that good airflow mitigates the spread of infection, but did precious little to adapt to this new reality.

So don’t listen to the alarmists. Get the vaccine and get boosted. When case numbers rise, wear a mask if you prefer. Be smart and be cautious, but understand this isn’t 2020. The worst is behind us.