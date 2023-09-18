RAMPELL (copy)

Five million more American kids fell into poverty last year. Or maybe it’s more accurate to say they were pushed.

The child poverty rate more than doubled in 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday, in the largest annual increase in child poverty on record. For the most part, these kids didn’t become poor because the economy is lousy, or their parents were fired, or they were newly orphaned. Most fell below the poverty threshold because, as a country, we chose to make them poor. Specifically, we chose to make them poor again, by snatching a short-lived safety-net program away.

Last year, one of the most successful anti-poverty programs ever enacted, the child allowance, ended. Enacted in early 2021 through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, it expanded on the existing child tax credit program to distribute a monthly check to nearly every family with children. Families received up to $300 per child each month, depending on the child’s age and household income, no strings attached.

This expansion was funded for just a year, with the (apparently Pollyannaish) hope that a groundswell of popular support would pressure politicians to extend it.

In short order, it became clear how welcome the allowance was to families. It reduced measures of food insecurity and financial hardship. Parents primarily used the money on basic household needs and children’s essentials, such as groceries, clothing, child care and rent, Census Bureau surveys found. While some critics feared that making the child allowance available to nearly all families regardless of income would discourage parents from working, the program appeared to have had little discernible effect on employment or labor supply.

Most impressive: The child poverty rate, as measured after benefits and taxes, was cut nearly in half, to 5.2 percent. This represented its lowest level on record, an achievement possible partly thanks to other federal investments in kids that predated the pandemic. Such measures have been motivated by all we’ve learned about the enduring effects poverty has on kids’ development and future health, educational and career outcomes.

But what goes down, it seems, must come up. In 2022, the child poverty rate more than doubled to 12.4 percent, a result of the child allowance (and other temporary pandemic programs) sunsetting right on schedule.

That anticipated groundswell of political support never materialized. The program wasn’t exactly disliked — a plurality of voters supported extending it back in late 2021, as the program’s expiration date was approaching — but it wasn’t really a motivating issue, either. Parents of minor children represent a small share of voters. Minor children themselves can’t vote at all.

And the rest of us apparently don’t prioritize the issue of child poverty, at least not enough to pressure federal officials to do much about it.

Democrats in the White House and Congress publicly support reupping the child allowance and have sometimes touted that eye-popping statistic from 2021 about effectively cutting child poverty in half. But they barely featured the policy during their 2022 congressional campaign. They also couldn’t even get the support of their entire caucus. (Sen. Joe Manchin III, a Democrat from West Virginia, was a known holdout.)

That doesn’t mean hope is lost.

At least 10 states have created or expanded their own child tax credits so far this year, in some cases with bipartisan support. Plus, a handful of Republican federal lawmakers, including some running in competitive districts, have proposed their own version of an enhanced child tax credit.

Perhaps this stance is unsurprising given the history of the child tax credit; the program has been expanded under Democratic and Republican presidents alike and can be accurately characterized as pro-family (even “pro-baby,” as some GOPers are now trying to brand themselves).

Some Republican lawmakers (as well as Manchin) have suggested they might support further expansions of child tax credit program if those expansions are bundled with “work requirements.” As I’ve noted before, strict work requirements would penalize lots of vulnerable kids, such as those in the care of their elderly grandparents. In fact, the reason the lapsed Biden version of the program packed such a powerful poverty-fighting punch is that it was not conditional on any minimum level of income or earnings. The families who can be lifted above the poverty line by just a little more cash are almost by definition the families without much money to begin with.

There might be a way for everyone to save face, though — perhaps by agreeing to a flexible definition of “work requirements” that takes into account prior years’ earnings. If enough voters put pressure on our elected officials, the expected end-of-year negotiations over extending some corporate tax breaks would be a great opportunity to hash this out.

We chose to consign 5 million more kids to poverty. Here’s our chance to choose differently.