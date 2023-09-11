GLENNON: Illinois’ worsening immigrant fiasco leaves no choice: The border must be enforced.

The point of absurdity for America’s nearly open southern border already passed. Now, it will get much worse.

Chicago and the State of Illinois have already admitted spending or committing to spend $250 million just to help the 13,000 asylum-seekers who have been bused to Chicago in the past year.

But those 13,000 who were bused in are a tiny part of the picture. Total illegal immigration to the U.S. has been about 5.5 million in the last 2 1/2 years. If those immigrants eventually make their way to Illinois in proportion to the state’s population, then some 220,000 have come over those months or are on their way. People on the ground, according to Axios, say immigrant arrivals create “a snowball effect,” leading more migrants to follow those who were placed on state-backed buses to major cities.

And the rate of illegal immigration is growing. In August, a new record was reached for illegal border crossings, despite the summer heat that usually slows it down.

Illinois’ decision to extend Medicaid benefits to those immigrants surely ranks among the worst instances of political malfeasance in the state’s history. The cost of the initial extension of Medicaid coverage — for migrants 65 and over — ended up costing the state $188 million, which was 94 times what the chief sponsor of the legislation, Delia Ramirez, had claimed. The Pritzker Administration didn’t even bother to make its own estimate.

The program has been expanded twice since then. It’s now estimated to cost state taxpayers a staggering $990 million in the coming year — nearly a billion dollars just for Medicaid. But nobody knows the true total since nobody knows how many migrants will arrive here, beyond those bused in.

The impact on schools has become a crisis in itself. Last school year, as WTTW recently reported, Chicago Public Schools had 77,000 English learners enrolled at the beginning of June. That’s over a fourth of all enrolled students.

Still more have already come. Since June, WTTW says, another 1,200 students were enrolled over the summer, and another 1,000 just since the beginning of this school year.

Beyond direct costs, the burden that places on schools and other students is surely huge. Teacher time and school resources get diverted to language issues and other horrific problems immigrants face. Class progress slows. “Kids are showing up with rotting teeth and active fevers and malnutrition and they’re not receiving care here,” an assistance worker told the Chicago Tribune.

But immigrant children are not required to get the same vaccines that schools require for citizens, infuriating parents in Chicago.

In some other states, Democrats and Republicans alike are saying “enough.” The New York Times last week published an article headlined, “New York’s Migrant Crisis is Growing. So Are Democrats’ Anxieties.” And New Jersey’s Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy flipped against his previous efforts to be a “sanctuary state” and is refusing to take in immigrants as proposed under by the Biden Administration

Not in Illinois or Chicago, that cling to their “sanctuary” status. The only relief Pritzker and Johnson want from the federal government, beyond a cash bailout, is authority to give immediate work permits to illegal immigrants.

They say Illinois has a worker shortage the immigrants can fill.

But hold on. Illinois has the nation’s fourth highest unemployment rate at four percent. Shouldn’t citizens be told they need to take the jobs that are available?

I would hope all of us feel deep compassion for immigrants and support helping even those who were wrongly admitted, and I, for one, want lots of orderly, legal immigration. But make no mistake: Illinois and Chicago, like the rest of the nation, cannot handle the consequences of an open border, particularly when “sanctuary” policies draw immigrants in.

The border must be enforced. That’s the only option.