MAREK: And the blunders continue

This past week I shared what I had read in the book by Jared Knott called “Tiny Blunders Big Disasters.” There were so many interesting ones that the writer pointed out, my editor and I decided not to bury the reader with too much the first time, and present some more the following week. So if you didn’t care for the last articles, today is more of the same.

Actually, this occurrence when a seemingly small mistake leads to a major calamity has been given a name. It is called “The Butterfly Effect.” The term was coined by Edward Norton Lorenz, an American scientist who made a life study of chaos and its implications on the world. So let’s explore a few more of those blunders that Lorenz posits whether the flapping of wings by a butterfly could lead to a hurricane. Small leading to huge.

A man named David Blair was scheduled to be the second officer on the Titanic, but at the last minute, he was replaced by a more senior officer. In the haste to make the change, Blair forgot to pass the key to the crow’s nest locker to his replacement. That locker contained binoculars. Without them, the crew had to search for icebergs with their naked eyes. They did not see the black iceberg that would sink them until it was too close to miss. In a later Senate hearing, one of the lookouts testified that with those binoculars, the crew could have seen the iceberg in time to avoid it.

A seemingly minor blunder came after Vice-President Richard Nixon had declared his 1960 candidacy for president. As VP under Eisenhower, there had been many occasions of frustration by Ike with him, but Ike had kept him on for the second term. While the race with Kennedy was looking quite tight, Charles Mohr, a reporter for the Times, asked Eisenhower to name a major idea of Nixon’s that the Eisenhower administration had adopted. He replied, “If you give me a week, I might think of one.”

The effect of this short statement was devastating to Nixon’s campaign. Clearly Ike had disrespected the man who had served as his understudy for eight years, and the Kennedy election committee used it unmercifully.

Not wanting to be too political, I still had to include the following blunders. In 1968, Nixon would oppose George Romney for the Republican slot for the presidency. While it was rather early in the campaign, Romney committed his own blunder when he told a report that he “had been brainwashed by the American military authorities during a visit to Vietnam.”

Clearly, Romney did not mean he had literally been brainwashed, but that he wanted to make the point that we Americans were getting a totally false picture of the war by the military. Reporters took his statement literally, and many then believed that such a man could not be trusted with such a position.

Another political blunder was the designing of a presidential ballot in a Palm Beach, Fla., in the 2000 presidential election by its supervisor of elections, Theresa LePore. Amazingly, there were 10 candidates running for president of the U.S. that year that had to be on a ballot. Candidates included George W. Bush and Al Gore. Nationally, Gore won the popular vote by more than half a million votes, but lost the election in the Electoral College 271-266. The winning margin of electoral votes was provided by Florida where Bush won by a mere 537 votes.

Because of the multiple candidates, a ballot, designed by the supervisor, had two columns side by side with a circle to be punched between the two columns for the candidate being chosen. While Bush had no one directly to the right of his box and the circle to be punched, Gore’s circle was directly across from Reform Party candidate, Pat Buchanan. The circles for these two candidates were right on top of one another. A tiny arrow pointed to the circle to be punched for Gore, but just above it was the circle for Buchanan with a different arrow. One had to study the small arrows to correctly vote. If one didn’t see the arrows clearly, one could punch the wrong circle.

While Gore lost statewide by a mere 537 votes, Buchanan received a whopping 3,400 votes in that county, by far his best showing anywhere else in the entire state. If 538 of those Buchanan votes were meant for Gore but were wrongly punched by haste or poor eyesight, we would have had a different president.

Under Gore there would have been a different approach internationally and toward climate control. Would there have been a 9/11? His input to America was possibly lost as a result of a poorly designed ballot in one county in the entire country, but no one could prove that Gore voters punched the Buchanan circle. We will never know.

I even learned that General George Armstrong Custer was expelled from West Point for his bluster and ego. He would charge into a battle with “a hoop and a holler, “exposing himself to enemy fire. His superiors recognized his success with the promotion at 23 years old to being a general. A daring counterattack at Gettysburg got him another star. He had never suffered a defeat.

But even though he was warned by Native Americans that he should not enter Greasy Grass Canyon because there were too many warriors waiting for him, he ignored the warning and was massacred along with every one of his men as he was outnumbered almost 10 to 1.

While small errors aren’t limited to politicians and generals, they seem to be leading the pack in 39 blunders Knott reports.