JACKSON: Gun violence affects entire community

In the words of an unknown author, “In the depths of desperation, we often find our greatest strengths.” We shall see, Kankakee. We shall see. With every shot fired in select areas of the city, every person wounded or killed, every property damaged, the desperation intensifies. You can see it. You can feel it.

In the quote, “our greatest strengths” implies a collective hardiness. The righting of this waywardness calls for all hands in the city to work together. It is not the responsibility of any one individual or any one group to rid the city of the unrestrained gun violence that seems to be matched by the intensifying desperation.

So far, we have demonstrated our lack of strength. No matter the level of desperation, it is unreasonable to hold the mayor or city council or the police department solely responsible to make this go away. It is equally unfair to compare and contrast the current city leadership with previous administrations. It is outright pointless, unproductive, ineffective, blatantly disrespectful and ignorant to label anyone living in indirectly affected areas as uncaring.

Kankakee is a hair under 16 square miles. We are too small of a community for any area to be unaffected or unfazed by anything that happens anywhere in the city. We all contribute to and draw from the same resources.

The rampant gun violence that is occurring in a few select communities is like a sharp, direct pain in the back for those living in those neighborhoods. And like back pain adversely affects the entire body, so too, does gun violence affect the entire community.

This time has been coming for a while. The irrational or extreme reaction to the out-of-control gun violence is not surprising. The call for an immediate solution to a decades growing issue is irrational.

Most will agree the crime issue must first be addressed in the home. We also must realize that the breakdown of the American “family” structure began a long time ago. The decline of the foundation of discipline and morality began nearly a century ago. The expectation and responsibility of “home training” was taken away from the family authority.

Children gained more rights and less responsibility and respect for authority. Children with little respect and responsibility begat children with even less respect and responsibility. That can’t be fixed in two months or with a few arrests.

We cannot expect those without the ability to teach and ensure their charges comply with staying within the guidelines of civilized society to suddenly know what to do. That would be comparable to expecting vigilantes to become law enforcement.

Once upon a time, in instances when the family foundation cracked, there was a village. The village alternative is no more. The village is afraid and desperate.

We have to define our individual and collective strengths. We cannot just remove illegal guns from the streets and expect any reduction in violence. Illegal guns are more readily available to anyone who wants one than bread is to a hungry person. And those arrested for illegal gun use can sometimes be back on the street as fast as the next illegal gun.

We cannot expect to break the no-snitch code of the complicit or afraid. We are dealing with the human element. Self-preservation is priority one. We cannot expect the city to over allocate resources to this issue when we have other issues to address that are just as deserving. We cannot expect the gun violence to just go away.

We can recognize what we do best and keep doing it. We can stop telling others who do what they do best how to do it better. We can be more vigilant between the shootings.

In order to reach our greatest strengths, we must do as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.”