Voice of the People: Unions still fuel the economy

My late grandfather worked as a union carpenter, which often took him from home in Bourbonnais to Chicago. He helped build recognizable Chicago landmarks, such as Marina Towers, aka the “Corn Cobs.”

That job was marred by tragedy when three fellow carpenters fell 43 stories to their deaths when the scaffold lifting them fell. That was in 1961. Sadly, these deadly work accidents still happen today.

These tragedies are the price workers have paid for building Americas’ infrastructure. These men and women are the heart of America; organized labor is the backbone.

Unions gave labor power to fight for fair wages, benefits, paid leave, a 40-hour work week and safer working conditions. Unions still fuel this country’s economy, empowering workers to demand better conditions so they can provide for their families and return home safely.

As we celebrate Labor Day, let’s reflect on the lives lost building America and the labor movement that is the reason we have the day off. Enormous strides have been made, but we can continue to make conditions safer and laws stronger.

Luckily, for my grandfather, the only loss he experienced on the Corn Cob job was his wallet, which he dropped into freshly poured concrete, where it remains today — 60 years later.

<em>Editor’s note: Hayley Graham owns The Law Office of Hayley K. Graham, where she represents injured workers.</em>

<strong>Hayley Graham</strong>

Batavia